Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

North Carolina House OKs ban on transgender youth surgeries

May 3, 2023, 4:42 PM

Eliazar Posada, an LGBTQ+ rights advocate, rallies a group of transgender people and their supporte...

Eliazar Posada, an LGBTQ+ rights advocate, rallies a group of transgender people and their supporters after a committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender youth in North Carolina would have to wait until they turn 18 to receive gender-affirming surgeries under a bill approved Wednesday by the GOP-controlled state House.

House lawmakers passed the proposal, which would prohibit doctors from performing surgeries on minors to remove or alter features typical of a patient’s sex assigned at birth, after allowing little time this week for members of the public to testify in committees.

Following the 74-44 House vote for passage, the bill now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hold a similar veto-proof majority. Two House Democrats — Reps. Michael Wray of Northampton County and Garland Pierce of Scotland County — and all Republicans voted yes.

The proposed measure, which would take effect Oct. 1, also bans using state funds to perform any gender-affirming procedure on a patient younger than 18, which could also restrict access to some hormone treatments and other medications.

If it becomes law, North Carolina physicians would be unable to refer a minor to another health care provider to receive gender-affirming surgeries.

Republican sponsors argued the bill will protect kids from receiving irreversible procedures before they are old enough to make their own informed medical decisions. But several transgender residents who rallied outside the legislature Tuesday after they were barred from speaking in committee said they worried the restrictions would have detrimental effects on youth mental health.

Rep. Ken Fontenot, a Wilson County Republican and one of the bill’s primary sponsors, said performing gender-affirming surgeries on children and teenagers is “a grave injustice.”

“I am not against LGBTQ,” he said during floor debate. “I am a proud family member of several in that camp, and we love each other. I am against children being preyed upon.”

While doctors sometimes provide puberty blocking drugs or hormones to young patients who are experiencing gender dysphoria, they very rarely perform irreversible procedures such as genital surgery or mastectomies on minors.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does not have quantitative data on how many of these surgeries are performed on transgender minors, spokesperson Bailey Pennington said.

Sharon Sullivan, a nurse and advocate from the socially conservative North Carolina Family Policy Council, applauded legislators Wednesday for protecting children from “sterilization.”

The General Assembly, like many Republican-led legislatures across the nation, is advancing a schools alert parents before addressing their child with a different name or pronoun.

Several Democrats, including Rep. Maria Cervania of Wake County, denounced the surgery bill as another unwarranted attack on transgender youth. The trans community is already experiencing a mental health crisis, she said, adding that legislation like this only serves to “demonize and target” the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Rae Bandy, the only transgender person given time to speak on the bill in committee this week, told The Associated Press they barely made it to adulthood without access to gender-affirming care as a kid growing up in Texas.

“We are just asking you to step back from our health care because, frankly, you don’t know what you’re talking about,” the 22-year-old told lawmakers earlier Wednesday. “We as patients, as parents and as medical professionals need to be making these decisions — not you.”

Rep. Vernetta Alston, a Durham County Democrat and one of the state’s few LGBTQ+ state legislators, called it “a copy and paste bill” that she said is scaring kids and has nothing to do with the needs of North Carolinians.

At least 16 states have enacted similar laws restricting or banning gender-affirming procedures for minors. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas, and nearly two dozen other states are considering bills this year to restrict or ban transgender surgeries or hormone treatments.

Florida, Missouri and Texas have banned or restricted the treatments via regulation or administrative order, but Missouri is the only one that also blocked Missouri’s restrictions through May 15.

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

FILE - A ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2022. A confidential document obtain...

Associated Press

Shipping lobby group advises caution on climate targets

An influential shipping industry group has quietly warned shippers to think carefully before they sign up for a new plan to reduce pollution and eventually eliminate their contribution to climate change. The International Chamber of Shipping represents four fifths of the world’s commercial fleet, and in 2021 committed to the Paris Agreement’s target to reduce […]

23 hours ago

Mark Lee Dickson, a Texas pastor and anti-abortion activist, claps as members of the city council v...

Associated Press

In latest abortion law chapter: Bill signings, court rulings

Courts this week blocked abortion restrictions from taking effect in two states, while lawmakers in a third are forging ahead with a plan for a new ban that’s less stringent than most. Those are some of the latest developments in an abortion landscape that is being crafted by lawmakers, governors and courts across the country […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Mayoral candidates, from left to right, Jeff Brown, Helen Gym, Rebecca Rhynhart, Cherelle Pa...

Associated Press

Philadelphia mayoral race hones in on crime policies

In Philadelphia’s first mayoral race since crime spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, the crowded Democratic field is trying to make public safety a campaign cornerstone, advocating approaches that range from mental health interventions and cleaner streets to echoes of “tough-on-crime” Republican rhetoric. Six Democrats are considered serious contenders to succeed term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney. Because […]

23 hours ago

Veronika Yadukha, of Kyiv, Ukraine, a student at Dartmouth College, right, installs an exhibit by U...

Associated Press

Artists to Russia: ‘Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs’

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — As Ukrainian artists Jenya Polosina and Anna Ivanenko watched missiles descend on their country, the two decided to use their creativity to push back against Russia’s invasion. Working in the early days of the war from bunkers or sometimes without electricity and water in Kyiv, they and other artists started drawing. […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in respons...

Associated Press

Wisconsin judge to hear first arguments in abortion lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban, a statute held in abeyance for nearly five decades until the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year. State Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit in Dane […]

23 hours ago

FILE - This April 7, 2011 file photo, shows Carrie Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Ange...

Associated Press

This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the “Star Wars” franchise’s most beloved figures. On Thursday, Fisher — who died in 2016 — joins “Star Wars” co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

North Carolina House OKs ban on transgender youth surgeries