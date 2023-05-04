Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Kansas child shot to death while playing in front yard

May 4, 2023, 6:35 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One or more shooters opened fire on a child playing in the front yard of a Kansas home, killing him, authorities said.

The attack Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, when it was still daylight, doesn’t appear to have been a “random act,” police Maj. Violeta Magee told reporters at the scene. Police didn’t release the name or age of the child but described him as a “young juvenile.”

Officers found the wounded boy in the front yard. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Magee said.

Police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. They are looking for a maroon Subaru Legacy with a missing front bumper that may be connected to the attack.

Police haven’t said whether they think more than one person was involved in the attack, or whether the intended target was the boy or the adult he was with. Police didn’t immediately respond Thursday to phone and email messages seeking additional information.

National News

Associated Press

Ex-governor candidate pleads guilty to child porn charges

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A wealthy attorney who made a name for himself in the nation’s capital before returning home to Maine to run for governor vowed to seek redemption Thursday as a judge accepted his plea agreement for possession of thousands of images of child sexual abuse. Eliot Cutler, who came close to being […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, ...

Associated Press

Kids and social media: Here are tips for concerned parents

When it comes to social media, families are seeking help. With ever-changing algorithms pushing content at children, parents are seeing their kids’ mental health suffer, even as platforms like TikTok and Instagram provide connections with friends. Some are questioning whether kids should be on social media at all, and if so, starting at what age. […]

13 hours ago

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Andrew Barth Feldman in a s...

Associated Press

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence has wanted to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The seal for the U.S. Department of Justice is displayed on a podium in Washington, April 13...

Associated Press

DOJ: Alabama ignored sewer issues, harmed Black residents

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said an environmental justice probe found Alabama engaged in a pattern of inaction and neglect regarding the risks of raw sewage for residents in an impoverished Alabama county and announced a settlement agreement with the state. The departments of Justice and Health and Human […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death ...

Associated Press

Executions to return to South Carolina; shield law nears OK

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow South Carolina to buy the drugs needed for lethal injection without revealing the name of the company who sells them will soon be heading for the governor’s desk. The state Senate on Thursday approved minor changes the House made in the shield law bill with almost […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Simon & Schuster again up for sale, executives confirm

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon & Schuster is again up for sale. Months after a federal judge halted Penguin Random House’s plan to purchase its longtime rival, Simon & Schuster’s CEO and parent company, Paramount Global, have confirmed that the publisher is back on the market, with a sale possible by the end of the […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Kansas child shot to death while playing in front yard