‘They were meant to be together’: Couple killed in suspected distracted driving crash on SR 410

A family consumed by grief after losing their loved ones in seconds.

Parminder and Harpreet Bajwa were driving along State Route 410 on the way to pick up their children from school when another driver crossed into their lane, hitting their car head-on. Investigators say the other driver was reaching for his cell phone when he lost control, killing the couple at the scene.

“They were just a beautiful couple, they were meant to be together,” said Sonne Kahlon, brother-in-law of the victims. “Always positive, always helpful, for not just me but for the whole family. They were the anchor.”

They leave behind an 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son, both struggling to understand the loss.

“His answer was, ‘I would love to create a magic potion that’ll bring my parents back,’” said Kahlon.

Within hours of their death, the community raced to step in. Family friends have set up a trust fund for the children.

“I hope they find peace knowing the fact that the kids will be well taken care of,” said Yashvinder Singh, the organizer of the GoFundMe.

The crash is part of a dangerous and increasing trend in King County, where cell phones contributed to more than 200 crashes last year.

Not worth another life, pleads the family.

“That’s my message to the world — don’t make that mistake,” said Kahlon. “Even if you survive you won’t be able to live with yourself. And if you die, then your family won’t be able to live with themselves.”