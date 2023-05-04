Close
LOCAL NEWS

Age progression photo of missing girl released by sheriff’s office

May 4, 2023, 6:43 AM | Updated: 9:19 am

Missing girl...

Oakley Carlson hasn’t been seen since Feb. 2021, and disappeared from Oakville. (Photo from Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office)

(Photo from Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office released an age progression picture of a missing girl last seen alive in February 2021.

Oakley Carlson hasn’t been seen since Feb. 2021, and disappeared from Oakville. She had previously been in foster care and disappeared after she was returned to her biological parents in 2019.

Proposed ‘Oakley Carlson Act’ aims to improve safety of kids removed from parents’ care

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, officials had trouble obtaining a recent photo of Oakley when she went missing. The photo used at the time of her disappearance was from around her third birthday, two years before she went missing.

The sheriff’s office worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to get an age progression picture showing Oakley the way she would look as a 6-year-old.

