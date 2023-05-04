Age progression photo of missing girl released by sheriff’s office

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office released an age progression picture of a missing girl last seen alive in February 2021.

Oakley Carlson hasn’t been seen since Feb. 2021, and disappeared from Oakville. She had previously been in foster care and disappeared after she was returned to her biological parents in 2019.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, officials had trouble obtaining a recent photo of Oakley when she went missing. The photo used at the time of her disappearance was from around her third birthday, two years before she went missing.

The sheriff’s office worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to get an age progression picture showing Oakley the way she would look as a 6-year-old.