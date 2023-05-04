Close
Sheriff: Last of 4 escaped Mississippi prisoners found

May 4, 2023, 6:47 AM

This photo provided by Hinds County Sheriff's office shows Corey Harrison taken into custody Thursd...

This photo provided by Hinds County Sheriff's office shows Corey Harrison taken into custody Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Crystal Springs, Miss. Harrison and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, on April 22, officials said.(Hinds County Sheriff's office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Hinds County Sheriff's office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — The last of four inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison was found Thursday morning at a home not far from the detention center, the sheriff announced.

Corey Harrison, 22, was taken into custody at a home in Crystal Springs, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the prison. A female acquaintance was also arrested and is facing charges in connection with the escape and investigation, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said on social media.

Jones thanked the “state, federal and local law enforcement agencies that assisted with the tense days long investigation and search regarding the escapees. All escapees are accounted for.”

Harrison and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi’s capital, on April 22, officials said.

Casey Grayson was found dead at a New Orleans truck stop over the weekend, officials announced earlier this week. His cause of death will not be determined until results from an autopsy report are returned. Investigators have not found any signs of foul play, Jones said.

Dylan Arrington killing 61-year-old Anthony Watts and stealing his truck after the escape. Jerry Raynes was arrested on April 27 after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle and fleeing to Texas.

