Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Trump calls accuser a ‘nut job’ in recording played for jury

May 4, 2023, 8:37 AM

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit agai...

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors heard former President Donald Trump blast a woman who accused him of rape as a “nut job” and “mentally sick” in a video recording that was shown Thursday during the lawsuit.

A transcript of Trump’s remarks about accuser E. Jean Carroll shown in court Wednesday.

Thursday’s portions also included Trump standing by his repeated prior comment that Carroll was “not my type” and his defense — as “locker room talk” — of his notorious boasts on a 2005 “Access Hollywood” hot-mic recording about grabbing women’s genitals.

Carroll, a 79-year-old writer, alleges that Trump raped her in an upscale New York department store dressing room on an unspecified date in spring 1996.

According to Carroll, they ran into each other, got into lighthearted banter about trying on lingerie and went jokingly into the fitting room, where he slammed the door and suddenly became violent.

Trump, 76, says that she fabricated the entire encounter and that he has never met her, except for a brief exchange of pleasantries at a 1987 social event.

“I think she’s sick, mentally sick,” Trump said calmly during the deposition, which was taken in October. He added: “She said that I did something to her that never took place. There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job.”

Trump hasn’t attended the trial, and his lawyers have said he won’t testify or call any witnesses on his behalf.

However, during remarks Thursday to reporters while on a golf trip to Ireland, Trump suggested he would “probably attend” the trial, which is expected to wrap up next week.

His lawyers continued to say there were no plans for him to do so.

Trump, who irked trial Judge Lewis Kaplan with social media posts criticizing the case at the trial’s outset, also repeated his claim that it’s a political “scam” and knocked Kaplan, a Bill Clinton appointee, as an “extremely hostile” and “rough judge” who “doesn’t like me very much.”

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

National News

Associated Press

Official: At least 2 dead in killings in south Georgia town

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — At least two people have been killed in a small town in south Georgia, including at a fast food restaurant, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday. Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg said that there is more than one crime scene, including one at a McDonald’s restaurant, in the town […]

12 hours ago

Fountains flow outside the Beverly Hospital, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Montebello, Calif. Alarmed b...

Associated Press

California lawmakers OK emergency loans to failing hospitals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Alarmed by the closure of a rural hospital earlier this year, California lawmakers on Thursday voted to loan $150 million to struggling medical centers in the hope of preventing a cascade of similar failures across the state. The only hospital in Madera County closed in December, leaving the community of nearly […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates, right, speaks at a news conference, Jan. 20, 2023,...

Associated Press

Prosecutor: Baltimore police officer sold pot on the clock

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Baltimore police officers were indicted this week in separate cases, including an 11-year department veteran accused of selling drugs on the clock — allegations that come as the agency seeks to rebuild its reputation after the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal ruptured public trust. Officer Cejus Watson was supposed to […]

12 hours ago

Police investigate the site where a homeless woman was stabbed several times through the side of he...

Associated Press

California police detain person in connection to stabbings

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities said they have detained a person in connection with two fatal stabbings and a third stabbing in a university town and will provide more details at a press conference Thursday afternoon. This is the first time the Davis Police Department has said the three stabbings that occurred over […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

WVa residents rip pesticide facility plan as hearing looms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia logging company’s bid to establish a toxic-spewing facility in the picturesque Allegheny Mountains is drawing stiff pushback ahead of a public hearing planned for Thursday evening. Allegheny Wood Products wants to build a fumigation facility in the Hardy County community of Baker to treat logs before they are […]

12 hours ago

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts a recent orchestra rehearsal, Friday, April 28, 2023, in New York. Stut...

Associated Press

Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto now conductor, to debut at Met

NEW YORK (AP) — While singing on the world’s great stages, Nathalie Stutzmann thought about blond lager. “In Europe it’s very common to have the conductor getting a beer right backstage. I was so thirsty when I came offstage after a performance, I was always dreaming: It would be nice to be a conductor and […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Trump calls accuser a ‘nut job’ in recording played for jury