Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Recall effort against Arizona election denier fails

May 4, 2023, 10:07 AM

FILE - Cochise County District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby responds to criticisms over a proposed trans...

FILE - Cochise County District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby responds to criticisms over a proposed transfer of election functions and duties to the county recorder at the Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 14, 2023, in Bisbee, Ariz. Organizers of an effort to recall Crosby for skepticism over the results of last year's election announced Wednesday, May 3, that they have fallen short of the legal requirement to proceed with the election. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Organizers of an effort to remove a rural Arizona county supervisor for skepticism over the results of last year’s election announced that they have fallen short of the legal requirement to proceed with a recall effort that would have given voters the option of removing him from office.

The campaign to recall Tom Crosby in rural Cochise County said Wednesday night that it fell short of collecting the 4,865 signatures required to place the recall on the ballot for voters later this year.

Crosby is one of two Republican supervisors on the three-member board who refused to certify the 2022 election in the county.

They shared memes echoing former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“This will not be the end,” said recall organizer Eric Suchodolski in a statement. “We will just continue in a different way, and it will take a bit longer.”

Crosby did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He had previously scoffed at the recall’s seriousness.

Conservative Cochise County has become an epicenter of election conspiracy theories in a state where Republicans lost top races last year in part because their nominees embraced those theories.

Crosby and the other Republican on the board, Peggy Judd, pushed for a hand count over the objection of the county’s election director, Lisa Marra, only to be stopped by a judge. They then refused to certify the results of the election, only again to be stopped by a judge.

Marra resigned earlier this year and sued the county, contending she was exposed to threats and harassment because of the supervisors’ decisions. Crosby and Judd then gave oversight of elections to Recorder David Stevens, who’d supported their hand count effort. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, sued to block the move, but a judge allowed it to proceed.

Last month, Crosby and Judd voted to hire Bob Bartelsmeyer, who had run elections in a smaller Arizona county and shared memes repeating disproven claims of voter fraud, as the county’s new election director.

National News

Associated Press

Georgia election chief denies Democrats early 2024 primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican secretary of state has set the battleground state’s 2024 presidential primary for March 12, rebuffing the wishes of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, to move the state into the early weeks of the nominating calendar as a part of elevating more diverse electorates. Brad Raffensperger said Thursday that the Democrats’ […]

13 hours ago

Kevin Mehr, attorney representing Kenneth Espinoza, left, and Kenneth's son Nathaniel, speak at a n...

Associated Press

Colorado man stunned while handcuffed sues sheriff’s office

DENVER (AP) — A man who says he was repeatedly stunned with a Taser while handcuffed, including once in the face, is suing a Colorado sheriff’s department, alleging excessive force by two deputies and also a failure by leaders to train and discipline their employees. Kenneth Espinoza was arrested Nov. 29, 2022, after he stopped […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life of p...

Associated Press

Mississippi ex-governor to release texts in welfare scandal

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said Wednesday he will release all of his text messages related to a Brett Favre and others with connections to Bryant. From 2016 to 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services misspent more than $77 million that was supposed to help some of the poorest people […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-governor candidate pleads guilty to child porn charges

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A wealthy attorney who made a name for himself in the nation’s capital before returning home to Maine to run for governor vowed to seek redemption Thursday as a judge accepted his plea agreement for possession of thousands of images of child sexual abuse. Eliot Cutler, who came close to being […]

13 hours ago

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of Twitter, top left; Snapchat, top right; Facebook, ...

Associated Press

Kids and social media: Here are tips for concerned parents

When it comes to social media, families are seeking help. With ever-changing algorithms pushing content at children, parents are seeing their kids’ mental health suffer, even as platforms like TikTok and Instagram provide connections with friends. Some are questioning whether kids should be on social media at all, and if so, starting at what age. […]

13 hours ago

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Andrew Barth Feldman in a s...

Associated Press

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence has wanted to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Recall effort against Arizona election denier fails