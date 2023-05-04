Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Executions to return to South Carolina; shield law nears OK

May 4, 2023, 12:30 PM

FILE - This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death ...

FILE - This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death chamber in Columbia, S.C., including the electric chair, right, and a firing squad chair, left. A bill that would allow South Carolina to buy the drugs needed for lethal injection without revealing the name of the company who sells them will soon be heading for the governor's desk. The state Senate on Thursday, May 4, 2023, approved minor changes the House made in the shield law bill with almost no debate. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would allow South Carolina to buy the drugs needed for lethal injection without revealing the name of the company who sells them will soon be heading for the governor’s desk.

The state Senate on Thursday approved minor changes the House made in the shield law bill with almost no debate. The proposal also requires the names of members of the execution team be kept secret.

South Carolina has had an unintended 12-year moratorium on the death penalty after its lethal injection drugs passed their expiration date and pharmacies refused to sell the state more.

Several South Carolina death row inmates have run out of regular appeals but their executions are on hold because they can’t be carried out.

Sixteen other states have carried out about 100 lethal injection executions in the past six years. Many have shield laws. Some do not.

Two years ago, South Carolina tried to work around the lack of lethal injections drugs by passing a law creating a firing squad and giving inmates a choice between dying by bullets to the heart or in the state’s electric chair, which was first used to kill an inmate in 1913.

But that law is on hold because of a court challenge as to whether those execution methods constitutionally prohibited cruel and unusual punishments.

South Carolina currently has 34 inmates on death row. At the end of 2011 after the last execution took place, the state had 52 death row inmates. Only three prisoners have been sent to death row during that time. Several prosecutors said they are less likely to seek the ultimate punishment without assurance the state can carry it out. The rest have left death row either through sentences reduced by appeal or natural deaths.

While the state Supreme Court has halted executions by firing squad or electrocution, the justices have indicated they will lift the stop if the state can find lethal injection drugs.

In court papers, state prison officials indicated their prospects for buying the drugs started to change as soon as it seemly likely lawmakers would pass the shield law.

A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, didn’t immediately respond to a message about whether he would sign the bill, but McMaster has been adamant about finding some way to restart executions.

National News

FILE - Letecia Stauch appears in El Paso County District Court in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 11...

Associated Press

Closing arguments near in stepmom’s murder trial in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida. Authorities allege Letecia Stauch killed Gannon Stauch by stabbing and shooting him a few hours before reporting him […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Protesters call for police accountability outside the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, P...

Associated Press

Ex-officers face sentencing in girl’s shooting death at game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three fired police officers who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl killed when they opened fire outside a high school football game near Philadelphia are set to be sentenced Friday. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan have pleaded guilty to 10 […]

23 hours ago

FILE -Young Folklorico dancers from the group Viva Mexico begin their dance routine at a Cinco de M...

Associated Press

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence

PHOENIX (AP) — American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border. In the United States, the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Fans watch Rumor, a German shepherd who later won won Best In Show, compete at the 141st Wes...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look pretty simple: Get a dog. Groom it. Pose it. Lead it around a ring. But there’s a lot more than that to getting to and exhibiting in the United States’ most prestigious canine event, now in its […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of Ch...

Associated Press

Press group: China biggest global jailer of journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — China was the biggest global jailer of journalists last year with more than 100 behind bars, according to a press freedom group, as President Xi Jinping’s government tightened control over society. Xi’s government also was one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content, according to Reporters without Boarders. China ranked second to […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Cam...

Associated Press

Pride organizers keep eye on drag laws ahead of festivals

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee organizers booked more than 50 drag entertainers for next month’s Midsouth Pride festival in Memphis now that the state’s new law placing strict limits on cabaret shows is temporarily on hold. But they are being cautious, making adjustments to performances should the limits of the first-in-the-nation law essentially banning drag […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Executions to return to South Carolina; shield law nears OK