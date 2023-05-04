Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Embattled 1st Black St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner resigns

May 4, 2023, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. LOUIS (AP) — Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the city’s first Black prosecutor and a Democrat, announced Thursday that she will resign, following allegations of negligence and calls for her ouster by Republican leaders.

In a letter to Republican Gov. Mike Parson released by Gardner’s office, she said she will step aside effective June 1. Parson in a statement said he will immediately begin looking for a replacement and that he is “committed to finding a candidate who represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the City’s criminal justice system.”

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey took legal steps to remove Gardner from office in February. Bailey said too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished under Gardner’s watch, that victims and their families are left uninformed, and that the prosecutor’s office is too slow to take on cases brought by police.

Gardner said Bailey’s efforts to remove her were politically and racially motivated. A hearing on whether Gardner should be removed had been scheduled for September.

Gardner’s resignation letter also cited legislative efforts on a bill that would allow Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of her responsibilities.

“It is hard to think of a more direct or brutal assault on our democracy …” she wrote.

“Since day one of my tenure as Circuit Attorney, I have experienced attacks on my reforms, on my judgment, on my integrity, on my prosecutorial discretion, on my responsibility to direct the limited resources of this office and more,” Gardner said in her letter.

“Some of these attacks seem designed to stop the office from functioning, at the expense of public safety,” Gardner said.

Bailey said he wants Gardner to leave immediately.

“There is absolutely no reason for the Circuit Attorney to remain in office until June 1st,” Bailey said in a statement. “We remain undeterred with our legal quest to forcibly remove her from office. Every day she remains puts the city of St. Louis in more danger. How many victims will there be between now and June 1st? How many defendants will have their constitutional rights violated? How many cases will continue to go unprosecuted?”

Other Republican leaders applauded her resignation.

“She has presided over miscarriages of justice for years, hurting countless victims who put their trust in her and letting dangerous criminals escape the accountability they deserve,” U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner tweeted. “St. Louis will be better off without her.”

“We have achieved an important victory in restoring law and order in the City of St. Louis with this resignation,” House Speaker Dean Plocher, House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson, and House Majority Floor Leader Jon Patterson said in a joint statement. “Addressing the violent crime crisis that has destabilized the St. Louis region has been one of our highest priorities this session, which has included holding the Circuit Attorney accountable for the willful neglect of her constitutional duties.”

A statement from St. Louis Circuit Court said judges remain concerned about the high volume of pending cases for the understaffed Circuit Attorney’s Office.

“We hope St. Louis’ next Circuit Attorney is successful in restoring stability to the Office and rebuilding its ranks with experienced prosecutors,” the statement read.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, a leading activist in St. Louis, lauded Gardner for progressive actions such as instituting an integrity unit to investigate allegations of police misconduct, and for a diversion program for some non-violent offenders.

But Gray said Gardner “has been battered from Day 1. How much more should we expect our champions to take? And she was taking a lot.”

Criticism of Gardner escalated earlier this year after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson, a volleyball standout from Tennessee, was struck by a speeding car after a tournament game in downtown St. Louis. She lost both legs.

The driver, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite nearly 100 bond violations that included letting his GPS monitor die and breaking the terms of his house arrest, according to court records. Critics questioned why Riley was free despite so many bond violations.

Mayor Tishaura Jones, a Democrat who also is Black, was among those who criticized Gardner after Edmonson was injured. In a statement Thursday, Jones said Gardner “made history by becoming the first Black woman” elected circuit attorney, and noted she “faced more obstacles than her predecessors because of it.”

Jones urged Parson “to appoint a successor who reflects the values of communities across St. Louis.”

Gardner has often been at odds with Republicans. In 2018, she charged then-Gov. Eric Greitens with felony invasion of privacy, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair. The charge was eventually dropped. But Greitens, a Republican who was also under investigation by Missouri lawmakers, resigned in June 2018.

The case drew scrutiny that led to the conviction of written reprimand for failing to produce documents and mistakenly maintaining that all documents had been provided to Greitens’ lawyers.

___

Ballentine reported from Jefferson City, Missouri.

National News

FILE - Letecia Stauch appears in El Paso County District Court in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 11...

Associated Press

Closing arguments near in stepmom’s murder trial in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida. Authorities allege Letecia Stauch killed Gannon Stauch by stabbing and shooting him a few hours before reporting him […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Protesters call for police accountability outside the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, P...

Associated Press

Ex-officers face sentencing in girl’s shooting death at game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three fired police officers who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl killed when they opened fire outside a high school football game near Philadelphia are set to be sentenced Friday. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan have pleaded guilty to 10 […]

23 hours ago

FILE -Young Folklorico dancers from the group Viva Mexico begin their dance routine at a Cinco de M...

Associated Press

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence

PHOENIX (AP) — American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border. In the United States, the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Fans watch Rumor, a German shepherd who later won won Best In Show, compete at the 141st Wes...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look pretty simple: Get a dog. Groom it. Pose it. Lead it around a ring. But there’s a lot more than that to getting to and exhibiting in the United States’ most prestigious canine event, now in its […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of Ch...

Associated Press

Press group: China biggest global jailer of journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — China was the biggest global jailer of journalists last year with more than 100 behind bars, according to a press freedom group, as President Xi Jinping’s government tightened control over society. Xi’s government also was one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content, according to Reporters without Boarders. China ranked second to […]

23 hours ago

FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Cam...

Associated Press

Pride organizers keep eye on drag laws ahead of festivals

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee organizers booked more than 50 drag entertainers for next month’s Midsouth Pride festival in Memphis now that the state’s new law placing strict limits on cabaret shows is temporarily on hold. But they are being cautious, making adjustments to performances should the limits of the first-in-the-nation law essentially banning drag […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Embattled 1st Black St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner resigns