Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Federal officials unveil flood plan for Mississippi Delta

May 4, 2023, 2:45 PM

FILE - Backwater flooding covers stretches of farm land on March 17, 2019, near Yazoo City, Miss. F...

FILE - Backwater flooding covers stretches of farm land on March 17, 2019, near Yazoo City, Miss. Federal officials presented a proposal Thursday, May 4, 2023, to further control flooding in the Mississippi Delta, a move that comes after months of work from government agencies and decades of delays amid disputes over potential environmental impacts. (AP Photo/Holbrook Mohr, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Holbrook Mohr, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal officials presented a proposal Thursday to further control flooding in the Mississippi Delta, a move that comes after months of work from government agencies and decades of delays amid disputes over potential environmental impacts.

The south Delta’s Yazoo Backwater area covers thousands of square miles, starting just north of Vicksburg and going up to where Mississippi Highway 12 bisects the Delta. The area has experienced significant flooding for many years, including a damaging 2019 flood that lasted several months, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Farmers, rural shopkeepers and Mississippi politicians from both major parties have long pushed for a proposed project to mitigate flooding that involves pumping water from parts of the south Delta. Flooding often occurs after rainfall feeds high waters in the Mississippi River.

Environmental groups have opposed the project for decades, arguing it would be too expensive and hurt wetlands to help agribusiness.

At a public meeting on Thursday in Onward, Mississippi, experts from the Corps and the Environmental Protection Agency presented what they called a “preferred approach” to water management in the Yazoo Backwater area.

The proposal would include the installation and operation of pumping stations, support for voluntary buy-outs for at-risk homes and help to elevate homes and build ring levees, according to a news release from the offices of Mississippi’s two Republican U.S. senators, Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“It’s a major step forward for South Delta residents who have been waiting decades for the federal government to keep its promise, and also, to protect them from flooding,” Wicker said in the news release. “This water management plan would help prevent nearly all the flooding that has destroyed homes and businesses, ruined crops, and devastated wildlife.”

The proposal is a recommendation from the Corps and EPA that will be presented to the public for comment.

“The overall approach is a major inter-agency effort that aims to provide flood risk reduction through a water management solution,” Anna Owens, a spokesperson for the Corps’ Vicksburg District, said in an email. “The plan also considers affected communities, agriculture, and the needs of fish, wildlife, and wetlands.”

After a public comment period, officials will revise the proposal before they unveil a finalized plan on June 30, she said.

The EPA vetoed an earlier version of the Yazoo Backwater Project project in 2008 under Republican President George W. Bush, which would have also included pumping water. The agency said “adverse impacts on wetlands and their associated fisheries and wildlife resources are unacceptable.”

The late Sen. John McCain, a Republican from Arizona, once called the pumps “one of the worst projects ever conceived by Congress,” and opponents have said pushing water out of the south Delta could cause worse flooding downstream along the Mississippi River.

Former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in April 2019 that the agency would reconsider the decision that blocked the project. But in 2021, the EPA overturned the project’s approval, saying it was erroneously greenlit in the final days of the Trump administration.

Radhika Fox, assistant administrator for water at the EPA, had said the federal government wanted to work with the Corps and others to develop a proposal to address “flooding concerns in an environmentally protective manner.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, celebrated the new proposal in a news release Thursday.

“I don’t need to tell Mississippi what this means for the Delta and for Mississippi,” Reeves said. “Once it’s implemented, this plan will be a big victory for Mississippians.”

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

National News

FILE - Fans watch Rumor, a German shepherd who later won won Best In Show, compete at the 141st Wes...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look pretty simple: Get a dog. Groom it. Pose it. Lead it around a ring. But there’s a lot more than that to getting to and exhibiting in the United States’ most prestigious canine event, now in its […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of Ch...

Associated Press

Press group: China biggest global jailer of journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — China was the biggest global jailer of journalists last year with more than 100 behind bars, according to a press freedom group, as President Xi Jinping’s government tightened control over society. Xi’s government also was one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content, according to Reporters without Boarders. China ranked second to […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Cam...

Associated Press

Pride organizers keep eye on drag laws ahead of festivals

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee organizers booked more than 50 drag entertainers for next month’s Midsouth Pride festival in Memphis now that the state’s new law placing strict limits on cabaret shows is temporarily on hold. But they are being cautious, making adjustments to performances should the limits of the first-in-the-nation law essentially banning drag […]

22 hours ago

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office examine a vat that was hurled out of the pharmac...

Associated Press

Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Rescue workers in Massachusetts have recovered the body of a person killed Thursday after a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant. Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III described the blast as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event and said crews were expected to resume cleanup Friday morning, including removing […]

22 hours ago

Rowers get splashed during a whitewater rafting trip down the South Fork of the American River near...

Associated Press

River rafters say big California snowmelt means epic season

COLOMA, Calif. (AP) — Triple Threat. Deadman’s Drop. Satan’s Cesspool. After years of drought, the rapids along California’s American River are truly living up to their names. As a historic snowpack starts to melt, the spring runoff is fueling conditions for some of the best whitewater in years on the American River and its forks, […]

22 hours ago

Maureen Reid, left, and her guide dog, Gaston, cross the intersection of Wood Street and Roosevelt ...

Associated Press

Listen both ways: Blind walkers winning safer road crossings

CHICAGO (AP) — After a retinal disease left him legally blind, architect John Gleichman was struck by a taxicab while walking home near Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo — at the same intersection where a 4-year-old girl was killed by a hit-and-run driver years earlier. Although Maya Hirsch’s death in 2006 ignited a citywide crusade for […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Federal officials unveil flood plan for Mississippi Delta