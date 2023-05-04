Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Investigator ordered to name client who tracked Reno mayor

May 4, 2023, 3:02 PM

FILE - Reno mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors...

FILE - Reno mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel on June 3, 2022, in Reno, Nev. A Nevada judge ordered a private investigator on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to identify the person who hired him to track Schieve and an ex-county commissioner with GPS devices attached to their cars ahead of the November election. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge ordered a private investigator on Thursday to identify the person who hired him to track Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and an ex-county commissioner with GPS devices attached to their cars ahead of the November election.

Lawyers for private investigator David McNeely argued that the name of his client was a trade secret and that release of the information would harm his ability to do business in violation of state trade laws.

But Washoe County District Judge David Hardy ruled that Nevada trade law provides him no such immunity. He ordered McNeely to produce documents identifying the client and said most of the claims in a lawsuit filed by Schieve and former Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung could proceed. The lawsuit targets McNeely and his company.

Hardy denied McNeely’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. He also dismissed three of eight claims for relief sought by Schieve and Hartung, including one alleging negligence, but said the others would go forward, including allegations of invasion of privacy.

“The use of a GPS tracking device to monitor the movements of a person could be a tortious invasion of privacy because a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy with respect to his or her daily movements in a motor vehicle,” Hardy wrote in a six-page ruling.

“The identity of a private investigator’s single client (in contrast to voluminous customers lists) is not embedded within the definition of a trade secret,” he wrote.

Hardy said discovery in the case could continue. He has not yet scheduled any new court appearances.

Hardy also wrote in a footnote of the ruling that McNeely “asserted a novel legal theory in good faith.”

The judge acknowledged “the irreparability of harm if Mr. McNeely’s client’s identity is disclosed now but an appellate court later reached a different conclusion.”

Therefore, he said he was inclined to grant a stay of proceedings if McNeely chooses to appeal the matter to the Nevada Supreme Court or seek other temporary relief on an emergency basis.

The tracking device was on Schieve’s vehicle for at least several weeks and on Hartung’s vehicle for several months, their lawsuit says.

amended in February to include Hartung’s claims.

Both won re-election in November. Hartung since has resigned to accept an appointment as chairman of the Nevada Transportation Commission.

Schieve said in court documents she brought the GPS tracking device to neighboring Sparks Police Department after a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle last year in the thick of campaign season — about two weeks before she won re-election for mayor. Sparks police were able to determine that it had been purchased by McNeely.

The lawsuit alleges that the investigator trespassed onto Schieve’s property to install the device without her consent. It says Schieve was unaware until a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle.

Hartung said in court documents he discovered the other tracking device after being made aware of records that showed his vehicle locations at his personal residence and other places.

National News

FILE -Young Folklorico dancers from the group Viva Mexico begin their dance routine at a Cinco de M...

Associated Press

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence

PHOENIX (AP) — American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border. In the United States, the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Fans watch Rumor, a German shepherd who later won won Best In Show, compete at the 141st Wes...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — To the casual viewer, competing at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show might look pretty simple: Get a dog. Groom it. Pose it. Lead it around a ring. But there’s a lot more than that to getting to and exhibiting in the United States’ most prestigious canine event, now in its […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of Ch...

Associated Press

Press group: China biggest global jailer of journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) — China was the biggest global jailer of journalists last year with more than 100 behind bars, according to a press freedom group, as President Xi Jinping’s government tightened control over society. Xi’s government also was one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content, according to Reporters without Boarders. China ranked second to […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Cam...

Associated Press

Pride organizers keep eye on drag laws ahead of festivals

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee organizers booked more than 50 drag entertainers for next month’s Midsouth Pride festival in Memphis now that the state’s new law placing strict limits on cabaret shows is temporarily on hold. But they are being cautious, making adjustments to performances should the limits of the first-in-the-nation law essentially banning drag […]

22 hours ago

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office examine a vat that was hurled out of the pharmac...

Associated Press

Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Rescue workers in Massachusetts have recovered the body of a person killed Thursday after a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant. Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III described the blast as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event and said crews were expected to resume cleanup Friday morning, including removing […]

22 hours ago

Rowers get splashed during a whitewater rafting trip down the South Fork of the American River near...

Associated Press

River rafters say big California snowmelt means epic season

COLOMA, Calif. (AP) — Triple Threat. Deadman’s Drop. Satan’s Cesspool. After years of drought, the rapids along California’s American River are truly living up to their names. As a historic snowpack starts to melt, the spring runoff is fueling conditions for some of the best whitewater in years on the American River and its forks, […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Investigator ordered to name client who tracked Reno mayor