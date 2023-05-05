Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at Issaquah pub

May 4, 2023, 6:33 PM

smash and grab...

Friends, customers gather at the Joker Pub located off Lake Sammamish Parkway to help with repairs (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Thursday morning there was a smash-and-grab burglary at a pub in Issaquah.

Friends and customers who are regulars at the Joker Pub located off Lake Sammamish Parkway have stopped by to check in on the owners, and some are helping with repairs.

“Joker Pub has been around for 30 years. Joe and Cindy have owned it and they are part of the community,” said Joe Blundell, a friend of the bar owners.

Around 3:30 a.m., surveillance cameras captured a blue truck in front of the pub. In the video, three suspects stepped out of the truck and are seen peeking into the business.

They quickly broke a window and tried to pull the ATM machine out with a wire. After two tries and some damage to the business next door, one of the suspects rams the truck into the pub and drags out the ATM machine.

“Even the neon sign is broken in four places. I mean that’s a lot of power hitting that business,” said Blundell.

Blundell says he’s helped fixed damage from another break-in.

“Probably about eight months ago, I fixed the back door that somebody pried open and stole the cash register box, which was empty,” said Blundell.

After taking a look at the damage and the video, Blundell says this needs to stop.

“For what they got out of that ATM machine, I believe is about $175 is probably what was inside it, and they probably did $10,000 $20,000 worth of damage,” said Blundell.

Local News

Heike murder...

Bill Kaczaraba

Suspect in custody after murder of Lauren Heike in Phoenix

KTAR in Phoenix reported Lauren Heike, 29, was found dead with signs of trauma April 29. Heike's family is from Kitsap County.

22 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Novemb...

Associated Press

Police video shows Idaho killings suspect in traffic stop

The man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students was pulled over for allegedly running a red light a month before the killings.

22 hours ago

no turn on red...

Frank Sumrall

‘No Turn on Red’ policy expands in downtown Seattle

According to SDOT, 28 locations are complete with the rest set to happen before the Major League Baseball All-Star Week.

22 hours ago

Lockett...

Frank Sumrall

Tyler Lockett real estate agency becomes Seahawks sponsor

Tyler Lockett became a licensed real estate agent in Washington in 2021, the same year he signed an extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

22 hours ago

sugary beverages...

Frank Sumrall

Report: Sugary beverages consumption decreases due to Seattle tax

“I used to complain about the [sugary beverages] tax before, but now … I realized how much it’s needed,” a Seattle resident said.

22 hours ago

judges herring fishers...

Bill Kaczaraba

McKenna: SCOTUS case may lead to more power for judges

In what could become a precedent-setting case before the Supreme Court, judges may gain more power when it comes to ambiguous federal law.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at Issaquah pub