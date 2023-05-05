Police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at Issaquah pub

Thursday morning there was a smash-and-grab burglary at a pub in Issaquah.

Friends and customers who are regulars at the Joker Pub located off Lake Sammamish Parkway have stopped by to check in on the owners, and some are helping with repairs.

“Joker Pub has been around for 30 years. Joe and Cindy have owned it and they are part of the community,” said Joe Blundell, a friend of the bar owners.

Around 3:30 a.m., surveillance cameras captured a blue truck in front of the pub. In the video, three suspects stepped out of the truck and are seen peeking into the business.

They quickly broke a window and tried to pull the ATM machine out with a wire. After two tries and some damage to the business next door, one of the suspects rams the truck into the pub and drags out the ATM machine.

“Even the neon sign is broken in four places. I mean that’s a lot of power hitting that business,” said Blundell.

Blundell says he’s helped fixed damage from another break-in.

“Probably about eight months ago, I fixed the back door that somebody pried open and stole the cash register box, which was empty,” said Blundell.

After taking a look at the damage and the video, Blundell says this needs to stop.

“For what they got out of that ATM machine, I believe is about $175 is probably what was inside it, and they probably did $10,000 $20,000 worth of damage,” said Blundell.