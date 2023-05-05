Sports, parades, Revive I-5 will impede Seattle traffic this weekend

From sports to parades, expect plenty of traffic through Seattle this weekend.

Revive I-5 returns

The Seneca Mobility Project, a segment of Revive I-5, will have northbound lane closures all weekend between Interstate 90 and Olive Way.

All lanes of the mainline are scheduled to begin closing Saturday at 9 p.m. through Sunday at 7 a.m. During this closure, drivers will be detoured to the collector-distributor lanes.

Once completed this Fall, drivers will have an extra lane at Seneca to increase traffic flow. The exit ramp to Seneca will be renovated, and new ramp meters will be added at the Dearborn/Interstate 90 and Cherry Street on-ramps.

Boating season is back

Saturday is the opening day of boating season in the Pacific Northwest, bringing thousands of boaters to Lake Union and Lake Washington. State Route 520 at Montlake will be closed mid-day Saturday for the Windermere Cup race through the Montlake Cut. The closure is expected to last from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Another big sports weekend in Seattle

The Seattle Mariners have a weekend-long homestand of near-sold-out games at T-Mobile Park. The OL Reign have a match at Lumen Field Saturday at 7 p.m., and the Seattle Kraken looks to take the series lead in the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Drivers should allow plenty of extra time to get to their destinations this weekend.

