Murder charges filed against California ex-college student

May 5, 2023, 10:19 AM

This photo provided by the Yolo County Sheriff's Department shows Carlos Dominguez, of Davis, who was arrested for the three stabbings. Police say Dominguez a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested for allegedly committing three recent stabbings, including two that were fatal. (Yolo County Sheriff's Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Yolo County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California prosecutors on Friday charged a 21-year-old former university student with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder in connection with a series of stabbings in the college community of Davis.

Carlos Dominguez is scheduled to be arraigned on charges Friday afternoon in the Superior Court of California, County of Yolo. He was picked up for questioning Wednesday near the city park where he was alleged to have killed his second victim and has been in jail since early Thursday.

Yolo County prosecutors said Dominguez is eligible for a life prison term without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, given the multiple murders. He is accused of fatally stabbing two people, including a fellow student, and stabbing a third victim who is now recovering.

It was not immediately clear if Dominguez had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He could be appointed a public defender at his arraignment.

News of his arrest Thursday was a relief to students and residents shocked by the vicious stabbings, which Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel described as particularly brutal and brazen.

Davis police and multiple law enforcement agencies fanned out to investigate after the body of David Breaux, 50, was discovered at a downtown park near the University of California, Davis campus April 27. The second victim, UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm, 20, was found Saturday at another city park.

On Monday, Kimberlee Guillory was attacked while inside her tent but survived. Both Breaux and Guillory were homeless.

Davis police have not provided a motive and it is unclear if he knew the victims.

Dominguez was a student at UC Davis until April 25 — two days before the first victim was found — when he was let go for academic reasons, the university said. He was a third-year student majoring in biological sciences. Previously, he attended Laney College in Oakland.

Pytel, the police chief, said 15 people called into the department Wednesday afternoon when they spotted someone matching the stabbing suspect’s description at Sycamore Park, where Najm was found.

Dominguez went voluntarily with police for more questioning, Pytel said. They found a large knife in his backpack.

Davis is a city of 67,000, with an additional 13,000 students living on campus.

