Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Vermont gun bill creating 72-hour waiting period passes

May 5, 2023, 11:23 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature on Friday passed a bill that requires a 72-hour waiting period for the purchase of guns and includes other provisions aimed at reducing suicides and community violence.

The Vermont House concurred with a Senate amendment by a vote of 106 to 34. But Republican Gov. Phil Scott “has significant concerns about the constitutionality of the waiting period provision,” his spokesman Jason Maulucci said Friday.

The legislation also creates a crime of negligent firearms storage and expands the state’s extreme risk protection orders so that a state’s attorney, the attorney general’s office or a family or household member may ask a court to prohibit a person from purchasing, possessing or receiving a dangerous weapon.

Supporters say it’s time to take action against gun violence and the rate of suicide in Vermont, which is higher than the national rate.

Opponents say the bill violates the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

According to the bill, more than 700 Vermonters died of gunshots from 2011 to 2020 and 88% of those deaths were suicides. In 2021, the state’s suicide rate was 20.3 per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 14 per 100,000, the bill states. Children in a home with a firearm are more than four times more likely to die by suicide than those in a home without one, the legislature states.

National News

Associated Press

Family dog fatally attacks 9-month-old, injures grandmother

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A dog has fatally attacked a 9-month-old baby and seriously injured the child’s grandmother at an Iowa home, authorities say. Waterloo police Capt. Jason Feaker said that the 49-year-old grandmother was watching the baby at the child’s home Thursday morning when the family pet, a neutered boxer/hound mix, attacked. He said […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Veteran jurist picked to weigh moving Trump’s criminal trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge known for his care and cautiousness in presiding over litigation in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks was selected Friday to decide whether federal court. Alvin Hellerstein, a Manhattan federal judge for a quarter century, picked up the case after it was originally assigned to a colleague whose husband […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge disciplined for using position to dodge traffic ticket

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — It wasn’t the first time Judge C. Carter Williams had been pulled over by West Virginia law enforcement for minor violations. But his behavior at a traffic stop two years ago — berating the police officer, calling the officer’s supervisors to complain and even driving to the mayor’s house to lecture […]

15 hours ago

In this 2020 image taken from video, Elizabeth Hoover, UC Berkeley associate professor of environme...

Associated Press

Berkeley professor apologizes for false Indigenous identity

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An anthropology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as Native American had been questioned for years apologized this week for falsely identifying as Indigenous, saying she is “a white person” who lived an identity based on family lore. Elizabeth Hoover, associate professor of environmental science, policy and management, […]

15 hours ago

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media surrounded by law enforcement officers d...

Associated Press

Before Texas mass shooting, locals felt abandoned by police

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Manuela Lara’s Mexican food stand is not far from the house on Walter Drive, the one with the Christmas lights still up, where a man next door with an AR-style rifle walked over and killed five of his Honduran neighbors. Lara is also an immigrant and has lived for years in […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A man using a cell phone walks past Google offices on Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. Attorneys ...

Associated Press

Maryland judges question jurisdiction of digital ad tax case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys debated the proper jurisdiction for settling a legal challenge to the first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising during arguments before Maryland’s highest court on Friday. Meanwhile, an attorney for the state appeared to surprise judges when she said Maryland has already collected some taxes from companies that voluntarily submitted revenues to […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Vermont gun bill creating 72-hour waiting period passes