Express lanes in Seattle re-open after fatal accident cleared

Updated 4:00 p.m. KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Nate Conners reports the northbound I-5 express lanes have been re-opened. Updated 1:30 p.m. KIRO Newsradio’s Micki Gamez says it’s going to be an especially tough commute this afternoon

It’s going to be a tough drive home this afternoon. Drive like your life depends on it. – Micki https://t.co/R9tGfNImc9 — Micki Gámez (Lisa Michaela Gámez) (@onairmichelle) May 5, 2023

Updated 1:25 p.m. Express lanes are likely to stay closed through afternoon commute.

UPDATE: I-5 EXPRESS LANES COLLISION IN #Seattle The I-5 express lanes remain closed and crews are on scene investigating, this will be an extended closure. The express lanes will likely be closed going into the afternoon commute, so please plan ahead and use alternate routes. https://t.co/pEJKiXKuLA pic.twitter.com/ZhM6nqy84v — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 5, 2023 Updated: 12:45 p.m. WSDOT is reporting another collision on I-5. This one is southbound at milepost 121.5 near JBLM Main Gate. The right lane is blocked. KIRO Newsradio’s Micki Gamez reports back-ups are building in both directions.

Updated: 11:40 a.m. Washington State Patrol now reports this is a fatal collision and that all lanes will be closed for several hours.

#Update. This is a one semi collision and is sadly a fatal collision. Expect an extended closure. No details on cause at this point. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 5, 2023

Updated: 11:32 a.m. WSDOT is reporting that all northbound express lanes of Interstate 5 out of downtown Seattle are closed due to a collision that has caused a small fuel spill.

The Department of Ecology is coming to the scene to assist with the fuel spill.

Update: This collision in the express lanes also involved a small fuel spill. The Department of Ecology is coming to assist at the scene. The opening of the express lanes for northbound travel likely delayed for several hours today. https://t.co/C3dx4mK2xK pic.twitter.com/1jFWjZJ3ti — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 5, 2023

Updated 11:21 a.m. Northbound I-5 is closed for at least several hours this afternoon.

The express lanes are closed because of a collision that occurred just as we were about the close the lanes and shift directions. Fire and EMS are on scene. This could delay opening of northbound I-5 express lane travel. https://t.co/tb6tFHfa2p pic.twitter.com/1NaZKqAGem — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 5, 2023

11:20 a.m.

There are reports of a semi-truck collision on I-5 near Mercer Street. The driver is trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews are responding to reports of a semi-truck collision with occupant trapped on Southbound I-5 Express Way near Mercer St Exit. Drivers, please slow down when you approach the scene. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 5, 2023

