Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Express lanes in Seattle re-open after fatal accident cleared

May 5, 2023, 11:37 AM | Updated: 4:05 pm

All northbound express lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. (WSDOT)...

All northbound express lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Updated 4:00 p.m. KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Nate Conners reports the northbound I-5 express lanes have been re-opened.
Updated 1:30 p.m. KIRO Newsradio’s Micki Gamez says it’s going to be an especially tough commute this afternoon

Updated 1:25 p.m. Express lanes are likely to stay closed through afternoon commute.

Updated: 12:45 p.m. WSDOT is reporting another collision on I-5. This one is southbound at milepost 121.5 near JBLM Main Gate.  The right lane is blocked. KIRO Newsradio’s Micki Gamez reports back-ups are building in both directions.

Updated: 11:40 a.m. Washington State Patrol now reports this is a fatal collision and that all lanes will be closed for several hours.

#Update. This is a one semi collision and is sadly a fatal collision. Expect an extended closure. No details on cause at this point.

— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 5, 2023

Updated: 11:32 a.m. WSDOT is reporting that all northbound express lanes of Interstate 5 out of downtown Seattle are closed due to a collision that has caused a small fuel spill.

The Department of Ecology is coming to the scene to assist with the fuel spill.

Update: This collision in the express lanes also involved a small fuel spill. The Department of Ecology is coming to assist at the scene. The opening of the express lanes for northbound travel likely delayed for several hours today. https://t.co/C3dx4mK2xK pic.twitter.com/1jFWjZJ3ti

— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 5, 2023

Updated 11:21 a.m. Northbound I-5 is closed for at least several hours this afternoon.

The express lanes are closed because of a collision that occurred just as we were about the close the lanes and shift directions. Fire and EMS are on scene. This could delay opening of northbound I-5 express lane travel. https://t.co/tb6tFHfa2p pic.twitter.com/1NaZKqAGem

— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 5, 2023

11:20 a.m.

There are reports of a semi-truck collision on I-5 near Mercer Street. The driver is trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews are responding to reports of a semi-truck collision with occupant trapped on Southbound I-5 Express Way near Mercer St Exit. Drivers, please slow down when you approach the scene.

— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 5, 2023

Visit the MyNorthwest Traffic page for real-timeupdates

Local News

weekend weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Prepare for one more weekend of ‘disappointing’ Seattle weather

This time of year in Seattle, we all want to know what the weekend weather will be like. More often than not, we are disappointed.

16 hours ago

drug posession...

Frank Sumrall

BC man arrested for selling illegal drugs from mobile shop

A Canadian man is fighting back against deadly overdoses by using his mobile shop to sell heroin, cocaine, meth, and other drugs in Vancouver.

16 hours ago

Bob Ferguson...

L.B. Gilbert

WA AG, DSHS fined $200K for withholding evidence

The Washington AG's Office and DSHS were fined $200,000 in what a judge has called an "egregious" withholding of evidence.

16 hours ago

oktoberfest...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Leavenworth announces return of Oktoberfest

The event has been scheduled for Sept. 29 to 30, Oct. 6 to 7, and Oct. 13 to 14, through the mountain town.

16 hours ago

rainier...

Bill Kaczaraba

National Park Service eyes changes at Mount Rainier Park

The National Park Service (NPS) is considering timed entry for Mount Rainier National Park in a plan intended to address visitor experience issues.

16 hours ago

Westlake Station light rail hole...

Micki Gamez

Crews begin work on hole in Westlake Station, plan to finish next week

Damage to the Westlake Station ceiling found last Friday was more significant than Sound Transit originally thought, prompting the agency to close it.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Express lanes in Seattle re-open after fatal accident cleared