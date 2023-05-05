Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida lawmakers OK budget, end session quietly and go home

May 5, 2023, 11:57 AM

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in the cabinet room at the close of the 2023 Flor...

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in the cabinet room at the close of the 2023 Florida legislative session Friday, May 5, 2023. (Alicia Devine /Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Alicia Devine /Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — After 60 tumultuous days fighting about abortion, immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, guns and teaching sexuality in schools, the Florida Legislature ended its annual session by unanimously passing a $117 billion state budget Friday.

The ending was a stark contrast to the the two months leading up to it, with cheers instead of jeers and unity instead of divisiveness.

“I’ve been getting texts all day from people who’ve been in the process for years. One said in 50 years, he has never seen such a seamless session,” Republican President Kathleen Passidomo said while standing with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican House Speaker Paul Renner.

Most years, the last day of session drags on well past sunset as the final trading on important legislation goes back and forth. This year, DeSantis told lawmakers not to save the biggest items for the last week.

Other than the budget, which was passed before noon Friday, that was largely accomplished. Seamless, of course, is in the eye of the winner. A Republican supermajority in both chambers left Democrats powerless to stop many of the issues on DeSantis’ agenda.

And DeSantis, who has controlled the Legislature like no other governor in recent history, made it clear from the start that he didn’t want the session to become a “train wreck” in the final week.

“If you take just two or three of these items, that would usually be enough to say that you’ve had a banner session,” DeSantis said. “This Legislature said that we’re going to tackle all these issues and we’re going to take all the meat off the bone and we are going to deliver results.”

Many of the results will feed into DeSantis’ political future as he considers seeking the Republican nomination for president: a six-week ban on abortion, efforts to shield students from lessons on LGBTQ+ issues, further crackdowns on immigrants in the country illegally, a prohibition on gender-affirming care for minors, allowing gun owners to carry concealed weapons and other conservative issues.

Renner and Passidomo also highlighted other priorities — like efforts to increase available affordable housing, expanding school voucher programs, and expanded sales tax holidays for back to school supplies, hurricane supplies and outdoor recreation.

For Democrats, though, there wasn’t as much to celebrate in a year when the Senate Democratic leader was being attacked.

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones said that DeSantis micromanaged the session and steered GOP leaders to a political agenda instead of focusing more on issues like property insurance, health care and gun violence.

“The thing that struck me the most this session is the concept of the free state of Florida. There was nothing free about this legislative session when you are infringing on the rights of women, when you continue to attack the marginalized people, whether they’re Black, immigrant or LGBTQ,” Jones said. “The governor led with a very firm, strong hand. He continues to show it’s ‘my way or no way at all.’”

With the session over, the big question facing DeSantis is what’s next in his future. He’s widely expected to jump into the presidential race soon.

“What’s next for me is to go through this budget they passed,” DeSantis said. “What happens in the future, we’ll get to that relatively soon. You have to put up or shut up.”

National News

Associated Press

Family dog fatally attacks 9-month-old, injures grandmother

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A dog has fatally attacked a 9-month-old baby and seriously injured the child’s grandmother at an Iowa home, authorities say. Waterloo police Capt. Jason Feaker said that the 49-year-old grandmother was watching the baby at the child’s home Thursday morning when the family pet, a neutered boxer/hound mix, attacked. He said […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Veteran jurist picked to weigh moving Trump’s criminal trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge known for his care and cautiousness in presiding over litigation in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks was selected Friday to decide whether federal court. Alvin Hellerstein, a Manhattan federal judge for a quarter century, picked up the case after it was originally assigned to a colleague whose husband […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge disciplined for using position to dodge traffic ticket

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — It wasn’t the first time Judge C. Carter Williams had been pulled over by West Virginia law enforcement for minor violations. But his behavior at a traffic stop two years ago — berating the police officer, calling the officer’s supervisors to complain and even driving to the mayor’s house to lecture […]

15 hours ago

In this 2020 image taken from video, Elizabeth Hoover, UC Berkeley associate professor of environme...

Associated Press

Berkeley professor apologizes for false Indigenous identity

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An anthropology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as Native American had been questioned for years apologized this week for falsely identifying as Indigenous, saying she is “a white person” who lived an identity based on family lore. Elizabeth Hoover, associate professor of environmental science, policy and management, […]

15 hours ago

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media surrounded by law enforcement officers d...

Associated Press

Before Texas mass shooting, locals felt abandoned by police

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Manuela Lara’s Mexican food stand is not far from the house on Walter Drive, the one with the Christmas lights still up, where a man next door with an AR-style rifle walked over and killed five of his Honduran neighbors. Lara is also an immigrant and has lived for years in […]

15 hours ago

FILE - A man using a cell phone walks past Google offices on Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. Attorneys ...

Associated Press

Maryland judges question jurisdiction of digital ad tax case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys debated the proper jurisdiction for settling a legal challenge to the first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising during arguments before Maryland’s highest court on Friday. Meanwhile, an attorney for the state appeared to surprise judges when she said Maryland has already collected some taxes from companies that voluntarily submitted revenues to […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Florida lawmakers OK budget, end session quietly and go home