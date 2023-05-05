Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Colorado politicians seek power to block social media users

May 5, 2023, 1:35 PM

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Colorad...

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Colorado lawmakers pushed a bill to the governor's desk Friday, May 5, 2023, that would give politicians carte blanche to block social media users — including constituents — on their "private” accounts just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would consider to what extent that's legal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers pushed a bill to the governor’s desk that would give politicians carte blanche to block social media users — including constituents — on their “private” accounts just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would consider to what extent that’s legal.

The idea has sparked a national debate as social media becomes an increasingly popular tool for politicians to squeeze arguments into 280-character Tweets, laud their successes, air their grievances, and announce official business — all of which blurs the line between personal accounts and public forums.

That fuzzy line has already spurred a litany of lawsuits, including one against former President Donald Trump, but legal precedent remains slim.

The legislation’s bipartisan sponsors argue that it’s merely drawing a line between public and private lives and liken it to a public town hall — if two constituents began screeching at each other or harassed or intimidating onlookers, they would be rightfully removed.

“(It’s having) the same treatment from the physical world to the social media world,” said Rep. Matt Soper, a Republican and one of the bill’s sponsors. Soper said it appears to be the first bill of it’s kind in the country and argued that it’s a step forward in grappling with “the wild, wild West of our generation.”

The bill would allow a politician to block a user “for any reason,” and detractors worry it staunches the public’s access to their representatives and limits their ability to voice opinions and engage in debate. Another concern is that politicians could freeze out reporters.

“If a politician doesn’t like what a journalist has written about them, blocking them impedes our ability to report on what’s going on,” said Tim Regan-Porter, CEO of the Colorado Press Association. “It’s a troubling precedent.”

Supreme Court declined in 2021 to hear the case, partly citing Trump’s account being then-suspended from the platform.

Greene settled her case, a common outcome of such litigation. At least two similar lawsuits in Colorado were also settled, leaving a void of legal precedent.

The Colorado bill is modeled off a 2022 federal court ruling that sided with the city manager of Port Huron, Michigan, who was sued for removing posts from a Facebook page he used to communicate with the public. That case is now heading to the Supreme Court, which will not hear the case before fall.

The legislation outlines three criterion to determine whether an elected official’s social media page is private: if the official is not required to have the account, if taxpayer dollars are not used to manage or maintain it, and if the account holder is able to keep it after they leave office.

That criteria, however, generally does not include the account’s content. On a private page, for example, an elected official could still largely post about their work, bills they were supporting or opposing, announcements or political discussions.

If passed, Colorado’s law would seemingly protect, for example, Trump’s right to block social media users on his personal Twitter account, which he used to make policy pronouncements and communicate with Americans before and after his tenure as president.

It would not, however, allow Trump to block users on the official account of the U.S. president such as @POTUS or @WhiteHouse, which are passed from one administration to the next and managed by staff.

“If I’m at a bar and I decide to talk to my friend about a bill I’m running … does that make my conversation public?” argued Rep. Leslie Herod, a Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors. “As an elected official, every single part of our lives is not public.”

Herod argued that the intent of the law is largely to stop some who may harass or intimidate from chilling the free speech of others who are engaging online in good-faith.

Regan-Porter pushed back, offering an example. “It’s not just important what the law says, but what the intent was, why they chose to do it, and what parties might have influenced them,” he said, “and pronouncements on social media can give clearer understanding of what went into a decision.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis didn’t not immediately respond to questions regarding his position on the bill.

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

‘No child deserves that,’ says godmother of slain 6-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Relatives are demanding justice for a 6-year-old boy who was killed outside his Kansas home in a drive-by shooting that police said doesn’t appear to be random. Kansas City, Kansas, police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand confirmed Friday that the boy was Sir’Antonio Brown and said there was no new information to […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas investigates hospital over care for transgender minors

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas hospital’s care for transgender minors is being investigated by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said Friday he’s seeking evidence of alleged “potentially illegal activity” but did not elaborate. Texas law does not currently ban gender-affirming care for minors, but Paxton has sought to designate it as child abuse. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Mae Keller, a senior, carries a "Trans Kids Matter" sign and cheers as hundreds of students ...

Associated Press

States add laws on pronouns, sports for transgender students

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb this week signed into a law a requirement that schools notify a parent when their student asks to be called a different name or uses pronouns that correspond with their gender, not their sex. It’s the latest law to emerge from a focus in Republican-controlled states on restricting transgender students in […]

14 hours ago

Kentucky Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft speaks to a group of supporters during a ca...

Associated Press

Craft loans her Kentucky GOP campaign an additional $2M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kelly Craft pumped another $2.25 million into her campaign for Kentucky governor, as her family’s wealth fuels an advertising blitz in the final run against rival Daniel Cameron for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. With the latest installments, Craft has loaned her campaign more […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Ohio Lottery director conduct toward staff found improper

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The sudden resignation last month of Ohio’s lottery director came after he inappropriately touched two employees and sent texts “expressing inappropriate fondness and innuendo” to members of his staff, according to an independent investigation released Friday. The review by Zashin & Rich law firm determined that Pat McDonald’s behavior violated Ohio […]

14 hours ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in the cabinet room at the close of the 2023 Flor...

Associated Press

Florida lawmakers OK budget, end session quietly and go home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — After 60 tumultuous days fighting about abortion, immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, guns and teaching sexuality in schools, the Florida Legislature ended its annual session by unanimously passing a $117 billion state budget Friday. The ending was a stark contrast to the the two months leading up to it, with cheers instead of […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Colorado politicians seek power to block social media users