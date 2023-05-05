Close
Prepare for one more weekend of 'disappointing' Seattle weather

May 5, 2023

weekend weather...

Prepare for one more wet weekend of weather in Seattle before the sunny skies return.

(Photo by Robert Sumner/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

This time of year in Seattle, we all want to know what the weekend weather will be like. But more often than not, we end up disappointed. Prepare for more disappointment with the weather this weekend.

“The weekend offers the promise of things to come, but unfortunately, most of the good news is exactly that … to come,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “It will be soggy for most of the weekend, but as it progresses, we’ll have a growing number of sun breaks.”

How does WA mountain snowpack water supply look this year?

Temperatures aren’t so bad at 55 to 60 degrees, but don’t break out the lounge chairs just yet. The National Weather Service in Seattle tells us that Saturday will have “a 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.”

Saturday night will have a low of around 46. North northwest wind around 6 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday will have “a 30% chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind around 8 mph.”

Sunday night will also have a low of 46.

Leavenworth announces return of Oktoberfest

Buehner said the good weather is coming.

“The latter half of next week offers more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Something to look forward to.”

So are you ready not to be disappointed? Next weekend will have two days with sunny skies and highs of 73 degrees, according to The Weather Channel. You have a week to find the sun tanning lotion.

