Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Judge disciplined for using position to dodge traffic ticket

May 5, 2023, 3:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — It wasn’t the first time Judge C. Carter Williams had been pulled over by West Virginia law enforcement for minor violations.

But his behavior at a traffic stop two years ago — berating the police officer, calling the officer’s supervisors to complain and even driving to the mayor’s house to lecture her — crossed a line.

Now, Williams has been suspended for six months without pay and was fined $5,000 for actions that “ventured past coercion into retaliation,” according to a state Supreme Court sanction issued Thursday. It was longer than the three-month suspension that the state Judicial Hearing Board recommended last October.

Beth Walker, the Supreme Court’s chief justice, wrote that Williams’ call to the officer’s supervisor during the traffic stop “can only reasonably be interpreted as coercive, and the calls made thereafter were a blatant invocation of his office.”

A judicial disciplinary investigation found Williams had been pulled over three other times in 2020 and 2021 without being ticketed.

In another traffic stop, a state trooper did not ticket Williams for failing to wear a seat belt. The trooper said he “didn’t really see a need to stir up the hornet’s nest for such a minor violation.” The trooper also knew he was involved in felony court cases where Williams was the judge, according to court documents.

During the July 2021 incident that led to Williams’ suspension, Moorefield Police Officer Deavonta Johnson stopped the judge’s car after seeing him driving with a cell phone in his hand, according to court records. Cell phone use by drivers is banned unless a hands-free device is used.

Johnson had pulled Williams over once before after the judge ran a stop sign in January 2020.

As the officer explained why the judge was being stopped, Williams interrupted, saying he was a judge and raising his voice at the officer, court records show. Williams said he’d heard something drop between the door and the seat, picked up the phone and transferred it from one hand to the other while his hands were on the steering wheel.

Williams initially refused to provide his license and registration before complying, then told Johnson several times to write a ticket. When Johnson went back to his police cruiser, the judge called the officer’s supervisor, who then called Johnson to ask if he had already written the ticket. If no, the supervisor told Johnson not to write it in order to defuse the situation, according to court records.

Returning to Williams’ car, Johnson told the judge that his license was expired and needed to be renewed. Williams took his license from the officer and drove off.

Later that night, Williams called Johnson’s supervisor again. He also phoned the Moorefield police chief to complain about the traffic stop before hanging up on him. Williams later called a former police chief, the circuit court’s chief judge, and Moorefield Mayor Carol Zuber — as Williams was parked outside of her home.

According to Zuber, who is also the town’s police commissioner, a frustrated Williams said, “You’re going to have to do something with your police officers.”

The Judicial Hearing Board found last October that Williams violated six judicial rules related to professional and public conduct, compliance with the law and using his office for personal gain.

National News

FILE - Bishop Henry C. Williams, of Oakland, testifies during the Reparations Task Force meeting in...

Associated Press

California reparations task force to vote on formal apology

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s reparations task force is set to wrap up its first-in-the-nation work Saturday, voting on recommendations for a formal apology for the state’s role in perpetuating a legacy of slavery and discrimination that has thwarted Black residents from living freely for decades. The nine-member committee, which first convened nearly two years […]

22 hours ago

FILE - West Virginia gubernatorial candidate Mac Warner speaks to supporters at a campaign event at...

Associated Press

WV candidates still fighting over 2020; voters, not so much

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some Republican officeholders in West Virginia are already revving up campaigns for governor in 2024. But first, they have to sort out what happened in 2020. Years after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidency, Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey say they remain concerned […]

22 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the ...

Associated Press

Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Joe Biden, the past few days have raised hopes that the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing—possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears. Most U.S. adults have downbeat feelings about Biden’s economic leadership, as high inflation has overshadowed a strong jobs market. It’s long been economic orthodoxy […]

22 hours ago

In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald answers qu...

Associated Press

NY jury will have wide latitude to decide civil Trump claims

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury hearing an advice columnist’s claims that she was raped by Donald Trump could begin deliberations as soon as Tuesday, and it will have wide latitude in deciding the truthfulness of the allegations against the former president. The writer E. Jean Carroll, 79, testified that Trump raped her in 1996 […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Military: Contractor error caused Hawaii toxic foam spill

HONOLULU (AP) — An investigation found that a spill of about 1,300 gallons of fire suppressant at a fuel facility in Hawaii was caused by a maintenance contractor improperly installing an air vacuum valve, U.S. military officials said Friday. Aqueous Film Forming Foam, which is used to suppress fires caused by flammable liquids, contain PFAS, […]

22 hours ago

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens as Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State ...

Associated Press

NYC to send asylum-seekers upstate to deal with influx

New York City’s mayor announced plans Friday to send hundreds of asylum-seekers to two hotels north of the city for up to four months as it tries to cope with a surge of arrivals, antagonizing officials in the largely suburban area. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’ administration said up to 300 single, adult men under the […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Judge disciplined for using position to dodge traffic ticket