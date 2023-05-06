Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle police investigating after several businesses broken into Friday morning

May 6, 2023, 9:35 AM | Updated: 9:43 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)

Seattle police are investigating after several businesses were burglarized in the Washington Park neighborhood Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, just before 5 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of East Madison Street when a business owner saw evidence of forced entry into her business.

Police did not find anyone inside the business and confirmed with the owner that no merchandise or cash was missing.

During the investigation, officers found six nearby businesses that were also targeted and had evidence of forced entry with items taken.

Police confirmed that a car used in the burglaries was an unreported stolen car from a residence in the Madison Park area.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

