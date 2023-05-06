Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

What the end to COVID global health emergency means for Washington state

May 6, 2023, 4:43 PM

(File Photo)...

(File Photo)

(File Photo)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The World Health Organization on Friday ended the global health emergency for COVID-19 after close to three years. The Biden Administration is set to end the country’s national health emergency on May 11.

On Friday, the Washington State Department of Health held a video briefing to offer guidance on what the emergency endings mean.

The DOH said the pandemic itself is not over and that the virus is still spreading, making some people very sick and leaving some with long-term effects.

The first official documented case of COVID-19 was made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Snohomish County on Jan. 21, 2020 — exactly 1,200 days ago Friday.

The DOH said Long COVID still affects more than 300,000 people in Washington.

The state will still be giving out free COVID tests online at the Say Yes! COVID Test website, but that service also comes to an end May 11.

Another tool going away next week is Washington’s phone notification system, WA Notify, which lets people know if they’ve been exposed to someone infected with COVID. There were 2.5 million notifications made in the last two years. The app will not work after next Thursday, but you’re still urged to report a positive test to the state online.

Local News

wet weather...

Ted Buehner

Turn around coming in the wet weather

May 5 was a wet Cinco de Mayo in the Puget Sound region. SeaTac Airport received 0.70 inches of rain, setting a new daily rainfall record

17 hours ago

state dinosaur...

Associated Press

Suciasaurus rex named Washington state’s official dinosaur

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill designating the Suciasaurus rex as the official dinosaur of the state.

17 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police investigating after several businesses broken into Friday morning

Seattle police are investigating after several businesses were burglarized in the Washington Park neighborhood Friday morning.

17 hours ago

weekend weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Prepare for one more weekend of ‘disappointing’ Seattle weather

This time of year in Seattle, we all want to know what the weekend weather will be like. More often than not, we are disappointed.

2 days ago

drug posession...

Frank Sumrall

BC man arrested for selling illegal drugs from mobile shop

A Canadian man is fighting back against deadly overdoses by using his mobile shop to sell heroin, cocaine, meth, and other drugs in Vancouver.

2 days ago

Bob Ferguson...

L.B. Gilbert

WA AG, DSHS fined $200K for withholding evidence

The Washington AG's Office and DSHS were fined $200,000 in what a judge has called an "egregious" withholding of evidence.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

What the end to COVID global health emergency means for Washington state