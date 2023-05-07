Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Man charged in 1988 Michigan slaying dies in SC jail

May 7, 2023, 8:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


THREE RIVERS, Mich. (AP) — A man who was arrested last month in the 1988 stabbing and strangulation of a Michigan woman has died in a South Carolina jail, where he was awaiting extradition to face a murder charge, authorities said.

Police in Three Rivers, Michigan, said they were told Saturday about the death of Robert Waters, 53, at the detention center in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

Waters was arrested April 30 after investigators used genealogical data to narrow the list of suspects to his family, authorities said. He was charged in the killing of 19-year-old Cathy Sue Swartz in Three Rivers, which is in southwestern Michigan about 136 miles (218 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Prosecutor David Martin said Waters had waived extradition to Michigan.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Waters’ death, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. No other details were released.

Swartz was stabbed and strangled in her apartment. Her death had long been a cold case, despite blood, fingerprints and footprints at the scene that investigators believed belonged to her killer.

National News

Associated Press

Delta flight diverted to Boston due to ‘unruly’ passenger

BOSTON (AP) — A Delta Airlines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says. Delta Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport just before 9 p.m. Friday where the plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight. “We […]

8 hours ago

Melanie, one of the dogs being cared for at the ASPCA adoption center, sits behind a treat hole in ...

Associated Press

Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent afternoon at a Manhattan animal hospital and adoption center, a pit bull mix called T-Bone, rescued after being tied to a utility pole, gazed out at visitors from his tidy room. Trigger was recuperating from a stab wound, a large incision still visible on his side. Pert little […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of terrified shoppers fled in panic after a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire at a Dallas-area outlet mall, killing eight people and wounding seven before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said. Saturday’s shooting in Allen, Texas, was the latest […]

8 hours ago

Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia looks up to the sky during a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique...

Associated Press

Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Wilson Garcia and his family were among the Latino immigrants who carved out a community inside the thick, piney woods near Cleveland, Texas, through a combination of hard labor, fortitude and love of family, friends and neighbors. On a 1-acre (4,046 square-meter) plot of land bought with a small down payment, […]

1 day ago

Karen Kobylik and her husband Michael Kobylik hold funeral programs for Karen's children Ruby and B...

Associated Press

Michigan faces pushback with gun red flag law set to pass

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Karen Kobylik knew her daughter should not have a gun. She had repeatedly called the police since her daughter turned 21, pleading with them to take her firearms because of the risk she posed to herself and others. “They said we can’t take any guns away from her because we cannot […]

1 day ago

Upper Darby High School students Rayan Hansali, from left, Tanveer Kaur, Elise Olmstead, Fatima Afr...

Associated Press

To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) — In the hours before he’s due at Upper Darby High School, senior Khalid Doulat has time to say prayers, help his mother or prepare for track practice. It’s a welcome shift from last year for him and thousands of students at the school, which pushed its start time back by […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Man charged in 1988 Michigan slaying dies in SC jail