Seattle police investigating string of business burglaries in Washington Park neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating after several businesses were burglarized in the Washington Park neighborhood Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, just before 5 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of East Madison Street when a business owner saw evidence of forced entry into her business.

Police did not find anyone inside the business and confirmed with the owner that no merchandise or cash was missing.

During the investigation, officers found six nearby businesses that were also targeted and had evidence of forced entry with items taken.

“Each time we have gone to a higher level of security and now we are going to do it again,” said Stephen Cohen, husband of the owner of The Refind Closet. “It’s becoming sort of a norm, sadly.”

Cohen said the burglars targeted the store for its luxury handbags. Because of burglaries like this in the past, business owners at the shopping center say they have asked the landlord for additional safety measures like having a security guard on the property.

“Ultimately we have a sort of unique situation where we really have to take matters into our own hands,” Cohen said.

Police confirmed that a car used in the burglaries was an unreported stolen car from a residence in the Madison Park area.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.