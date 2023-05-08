Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man found guilty of murder in 2019 drive-by shooting on SR 509 near South Park

May 8, 2023, 6:48 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Washington State Patrol announced Sunday that a guilty verdict was reached in the fatal 2019 drive-by shooting on State Route 509 near Seattle’s South Park neighborhood.

The shooting killed 20-year-old James Andrew Richardson III, an up-and-coming rapper who went by the name “Tanaa Money.”

On Friday, 23-year-old Emilio Pay-Pay of Tacoma was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Ali Sharif, 21, of Seattle, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter, WSP said.

Aden Mohamed, 28, of Seattle, is currently in custody in Turkey awaiting extradition to the United States to face murder charges.

The three men were charged with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in September 2021.

The deadly shooting happened on the night of Dec. 29, 2019. Troopers said someone in a car fired into the victim’s car, which had two men inside and was in the HOV lane.

The driver, identified as Richardson, was shot in the face, causing the car to hit the Jersey barrier on the left shoulder. The passenger was not hurt.

Troopers said Richardson was treated at the scene and then taken to Harborview Medical Center. He was taken off life support the next morning.

Court documents state the defendants “engaged in extremely dangerous and lethal behavior that further enflamed a dispute that apparently erupted over the filming of a video.” The three men are known to be a part of the Holly Park street gang, according to documents.

Pay-Pay was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and Mohamed and Sharif were the ones who fired the rounds out of the car, court records state.

Local News

wet weather...

Ted Buehner

Turn around coming in the wet weather, sunshine and 80s next weekend

May 5 was a wet Cinco de Mayo in the Puget Sound region. SeaTac Airport received 0.70 inches of rain, setting a new daily rainfall record

10 hours ago

green lake...

Micki Gamez

Can you pass KIRO Newsradio Traffic team’s bike laws test?

And now that it's spring with warmer days ahead, the Spandex army will soon descend upon the streets. If you are an avid cyclist, do you know Washington bicycle laws?

10 hours ago

hurricane ridge...

L.B. Gilbert

Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge completely burns down in Olympic National Park

The Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge in the Olympic National Park was completely destroyed Sunday morning after it caught fire and burned to the ground.

10 hours ago

Westlake Station light rail hole...

Micki Gamez

Light Rail returns to normal service Monday as crews finish repairing hole

Damage to the Westlake Station ceiling found last Friday was more significant than Sound Transit originally thought, prompting the agency to close it.

10 hours ago

FILE - A person uses a smartphone in Chicago, Sept. 16, 2017. Most Democrats and Republicans agree ...

Associated Press

Congress eyes new rules for tech: What’s under consideration

Tech regulation has been gathering momentum on Capitol Hill amid concerns are growing after Biden declared in the State of the Union speech that “it’s time"

10 hours ago

2019 drive-by shooting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Man found guilty of murder in 2019 drive-by shooting on SR 509 near South Park

The shooting killed 20-year-old James Andrew Richardson III, an up-and-coming rapper who went by the name “Tanaa Money.”

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Man found guilty of murder in 2019 drive-by shooting on SR 509 near South Park