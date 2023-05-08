Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Deputies kill man in South Carolina traffic stop shootout

May 8, 2023, 6:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deputies shot and killed a man who opened fire on them during a traffic stop in South Carolina, authorities said.

Charleston County Deputy Evan Cubbage was hit three times by gunfire and was treated at a hospital and released, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said at a news conference.

Cubbage pulled over a vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 17 near Ravenel, the sheriff said.

After briefly talking to the driver and passenger, Cubbage called for backup, and when the second deputy arrived, the passenger started shooting at them, Graziano said.

Both deputies fired back, and the passenger was killed, Graziano said. His name has not been released. Graziano didn’t know what prompted the traffic stop.

“We were very, very, very lucky today that these two deputies survived this incident,” the sheriff said.

Cubbage spent about six hours in the hospital before he was released, authorities said.

The woman driving the car was detained. The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating, has not said whether she will face charges.

The traffic stop took place on a rural part of U.S. 17 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Charleston.

National News

In this image provided by the Town of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., David Elder, ocean rescue supervisor ...

Associated Press

Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities in coastal North Carolina are investigating the death of a teenager who became trapped in a hole that was dug in the sand, the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people’s lives. The 17-year-old male died Saturday afternoon in the small resort town […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A postal worker empties a box near the Fiserv Forum on Aug. 18, 2020, in Milwaukee. Postal c...

Associated Press

‘Outraged’ letter carriers demand action to stop robberies

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Postal carriers have more worries than snow, rain or the gloom of night keeping them from their appointed rounds. They’re increasingly being robbed, often at gunpoint, from Maine to California. Robberies of postal carriers have exploded, surging 78% to nearly 500 in 2022, according to data provided by U.S. Postal Inspection […]

10 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by the Tampa, Fla., Police Department on May 20, 2017, shows Devon Arthu...

Associated Press

Ex-Neo-Nazi guilty in 2017 slayings of Florida roommates

A former member of a neo-Nazi group pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting his two Florida roommates in 2017, abruptly avoiding the start of a murder trial in which he had planned to use the insanity defense, according to court records. Devon Arthurs, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and will serve […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The driver in a deadly crash that killed 8 people in Brownsville, Texas, has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday. Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, lost control after running a red light Sunday morning and plowed into a crowd of Venezuelans outside a migrant center. The police chief said […]

10 hours ago

Recount observers watch ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wiscon...

Associated Press

Judge: Wisconsin fake electors complaint must be reheard

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge said Monday he will order that the state elections commission reconsider a complaint filed against fake Republican electors who attempted in 2020 to cast the state’s electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump. But this time, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington said, the commission must consider the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman

DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned that the investigation is in its early stages. Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Deputies kill man in South Carolina traffic stop shootout