Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

EPA invests $290M on Duwamish River clean-up project

May 8, 2023, 10:36 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

Duwamish River oil spill...

Much of the Duwamish River in Seattle has been an industrial area for more than a century. (Feliks Banel/KIRO Radio)

(Feliks Banel/KIRO Radio)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Seattle council member and environmental advocates highlighted some of the most toxic and polluted sites in Washington state Saturday with a boat tour of the Duwamish River as the federal government looks to invest nearly $290 million in funds to restore the habitat.

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold joined a representative of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and leaders of the Duwamish River Coalition to call attention to how the “Justice 40” Initiative can help clean up the toxic sites.

Boeing ‘must pay fair share’ to Duwamish cleanup says new lawsuit from Port of Seattle

The Biden Administration created the Justice 40 program to provide 40% of federal funding resources to disadvantaged communities impacted by pollution and environmental hazards.

The last five miles of the Duwamish River are considered one of the most polluted waterways in the country and was declared a Superfund site 21 years ago. This means that the EPA and the Washington Department of Ecology (DOE) have designated it a toxic site that needs to be addressed.

In their study of the river, the Port has found that the polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) levels in the Duwamish River were nearly 500,000 times higher than PCB cleanup levels set by the EPA, which they say lead directly to the environmental toxicity and designation as a superfund site to clean it up for the past two decades.

The Washington State Department of Health warned PCBs can cause skin conditions and liver damage, and a few studies have indicated that PCBs can cause liver cancer. Animals that have ingested high amounts of PCBs have also died.

The Port of Seattle has worked with Boeing, the City of Seattle, and King County to clean up the waterway for the past two decades, and all four entities have shared the cost of that cleanup.

With the new funding from the federal government, the work is expected to take 10 years to complete.

WA, DOE agree to updated cleanup plan for Hanford Nuclear Reservation

The EPA is looking to get public feedback before they begin the cleanup process, looking to learn from the community about how they can best use the money to restore the habitat.

“Before sediment cleanup can begin, we must sufficiently control the sources of pollution to the river sediments. That means we must investigate more than 20,000 acres of land that drains into the river,” the DOE said in the announcement.

Local News

Tacoma police...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tacoma man stabbed to death in grocery store parking lot

The Pierce County medical examiner has determined a man who died last week in a grocery store parking lot in Tacoma was stabbed to death.

11 hours ago

wet weather...

Ted Buehner

Turn around coming in the wet weather, sunshine and 80s next weekend

May 5 was a wet Cinco de Mayo in the Puget Sound region. SeaTac Airport received 0.70 inches of rain, setting a new daily rainfall record

11 hours ago

green lake...

Micki Gamez

Can you pass KIRO Newsradio Traffic team’s bike laws test?

The KIRO Newsradio Traffic team put together a bike test of questions from the Washington Driver's Guide on bicyclist responsibilities.

11 hours ago

hurricane ridge...

L.B. Gilbert

Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge in Olympic National Park destroyed

The Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge in the Olympic National Park was completely destroyed Sunday after it caught fire and burned to the ground.

11 hours ago

Westlake Station light rail hole...

Micki Gamez

Light Rail returns to normal service Monday as crews finish repairing hole

Damage to the Westlake Station ceiling found last Friday was more significant than Sound Transit originally thought, prompting the agency to close it.

11 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Man found guilty of murder in 2019 drive-by shooting on SR 509 near South Park

WSP announced Sunday that a guilty verdict was reached in the fatal 2019 drive-by shooting on State Route 509 near Seattle’s South Park neighborhood.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

EPA invests $290M on Duwamish River clean-up project