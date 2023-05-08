Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man found dead in middle of West Seattle street

May 8, 2023, 12:28 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

west seattle...

Man found with gunshot wound in West Seattle street. (Sam Campbell)

(Sam Campbell)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Seattle Police (SPD) found a 41-year-old man dead with a suspected gunshot wound lying in the middle of a West Seattle neighborhood street Monday, and are currently investigating the incident.

Police said he died in White Center on 15th Avenue between Cambridge and Barton Street. But several neighbors, including Isaac Payne, said they didn’t hear any gunfire there overnight.

“All I heard was some crying noise. I was awake at 3 [a.m.]. I woke up to go to the restroom,” Payne said. “It’s happened before. Someone died right in front of my house.”

Seattle police officer Shawn Weismiller said they’re trying to figure out what exactly happened and where.

“We arrived shortly after 3 a.m., and both Seattle Police and Seattle Fire attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene,” Weismiller said. “We don’t have specific details as to where the shooting occurred.”

Payne stated he wanted more accountability from the police.

“They treat this neighborhood like it doesn’t matter anymore,” Payne said. “We pay our taxes, and it seems like after Covid, they just don’t care anymore.”

Police said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and currently don’t know how many suspects may be involved.

