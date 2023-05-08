Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

At this Westminster, King Charles is the spaniel sort

May 8, 2023, 11:37 AM

Entrants compete in the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed judging in Arthur Ashe Stadium during t...

Entrants compete in the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed judging in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, Monday, May 8, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — At Westminster Abbey, Britain’s King Charles III was crowned Saturday. At the Westminster Kennel Club dog show this week, a cavalier King Charles spaniel hopes to be as lucky.

The affectionate toy dogs are having a moment amid the monarchical fanfare. Over 100 King Charles spaniels Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved pets.

Across the pond in New York, Chester the cavalier won his breed at Monday morning to advance to the semifinals at the Westminster show, the United States’ premier canine event.

Cavalier King Charles spaniels are named not for the current sovereign but for 17th-century predecessors Charles I and especially Charles II, who was known for his fondness for wee spaniels. (A similar breed, known in the U.S. as the English toy spaniel, comes in both “Prince Charles” and “King Charles” varieties; the difference is in the coat colors.)

“Cavs,” as they often are called for short, are renowned for their soft-eyed, sweet expression and attachment to their people.

“They really do comfort you and look deep in your soul,” says breeder Lynnette Bragg of Springfield, Georgia.

She said her cavaliers “saved our life” after she and her husband lost two sons, 17-year-old Matthew in a 2001 car crash and 36-year-old Scott, who had multiple disabilities, in 2010.

She was at Westminster on Monday to show one of her cavaliers, named Hope. The dog splits time between Bragg and her friend Lori Dasher, whose husband died of COVID-19 in 2021.

“I knew when Lori lost her husband, and those children lost their dad, they need a little Hope over there,” Bragg said as she and Dasher awaited Hope’s turn in the ring.

“She’s our little royal girl,” Bragg said.

___

New York-based Associated Press journalist Jennifer Peltz has covered the Westminster dog show since 2013.

Lifestyle

FILE - A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 202...

Associated Press

Simulation suggests 2020 census missed many noncitizens

New results from a U.S. Census Bureau simulation suggests a significant number of noncitizens were missed in the 2020 census, a national head count during which the Trump administration tried but failed to prevent people in the country illegally from being tallied. A simulated head count by the statistical agency utilized 31 types of administrative […]

12 hours ago

This image provided by Bond-Touch shows the Bond Heart smart necklace, which stores and plays heart...

Associated Press

Mother’s Day gift guide: Wheels, books, tech and more

NEW YORK (AP) — From just the right book to just the right wheels, there are lots of ways to please all the mothers in your life when their special holiday rolls around. Some ideas: TECHNOLOGY Give the gift of a heartbeat. Bond Heart is a smart necklace in the shape of a heart that […]

12 hours ago

William Penn School District Superintendent Eric Becoats, center, speaks with prospective applicant...

Associated Press

Teacher appreciation? Try better pay, more governors say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As schools across the country struggle to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases, bonuses and other perks for the beleaguered profession — with some vowing to beat out other states competing for educators. Already in 2023, governors in Georgia and Arkansas have pushed through teacher pay […]

1 day ago

FILE - Winston, a French bulldog, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Do...

Associated Press

The Frenchie becomes a favorite — and a dog-show contender

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ new favorite dog breed — the comical, controversial French bulldog — has never won the nation’s pre-eminent dog show. Yet here, at an ambling trot, comes Winston. The Frenchie with NFL connections is a strong contender at this week’s Westminster Kennel Club dog show, less than two months […]

1 day ago

Melanie, one of the dogs being cared for at the ASPCA adoption center, sits behind a treat hole in ...

Associated Press

Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent afternoon at a Manhattan animal hospital and adoption center, a pit bull mix called T-Bone, rescued after being tied to a utility pole, gazed out at visitors from his tidy room. Trigger was recuperating from a stab wound, a large incision still visible on his side. Pert little […]

1 day ago

Singer Katy Perruy is photographed after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III at W...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: From Charles to Derby, day for fancy hats to rule

If ever there was a banner day for hats — wild and colorful hats — it was Saturday, the duel spectacle of Kentucky Derby. Katy Perry donned a wide lilac hat to go with her matching bespoke jacket and skirt by Vivienne Westwood, her chin up as she peered under its flat, tilted brim while […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

At this Westminster, King Charles is the spaniel sort