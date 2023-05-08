Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

North Dakota governor signs law protecting tribal adoptions

May 8, 2023, 11:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill into law to protect tribal cultures by codifying the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law, Burgum’s office announced Monday.

The federal Indian Child Welfare Act, enacted in 1978, gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

Also known by the acronym ICWA, it was created in response to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were taken from their homes by public and private agencies.

considers a challenge to the federal law.

A handful of white families have claimed the law is based on race and is unconstitutional under the equal protection clause. They also said it puts the interests of tribes ahead of children. Lower courts have been split on the case.

The outcome could undercut federal law. Tribes also fear more widespread impacts on the ability to govern themselves if the justices rule against them.

Supporters of the law include Native American leaders who have long championed it as a way to preserve Native families and culture. Opponents include non-Native families who have tried to adopt American Indian children in emotional legal cases.

Mike Nowatzki, a spokesperson for the governor, said the new state law ensures “that these important protections for Native American children and families will remain in place in North Dakota regardless of what happens with the ICWA in the federal court system.”

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15.

National News

Associated Press

Stalled gun bill advances in Texas after new mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Facing renewed calls for stricter gun control after a mass shooting near Dallas, a Republican-led Texas House committee advanced a bill Monday that would raise the purchase age for semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21 even though the proposal has little or no chance of actually becoming law. The Select Committee […]

12 hours ago

Entrants compete in the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed judging in Arthur Ashe Stadium during t...

Associated Press

At this Westminster, King Charles is the spaniel sort

NEW YORK (AP) — At Westminster Abbey, Britain’s King Charles III was crowned Saturday. At the Westminster Kennel Club dog show this week, a cavalier King Charles spaniel hopes to be as lucky. The affectionate toy dogs are having a moment amid the monarchical fanfare. Over 100 King Charles spaniels Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved pets. […]

12 hours ago

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N....

Associated Press

North Dakota governor OKs law to ignore transgender pronouns

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill into law that allows public school teachers and state government employees to ignore the pronouns their transgender students and colleagues use, the governor’s office announced Monday. The new law also requires teachers to tell a parent or legal guardian if the student identifies as transgender. […]

12 hours ago

Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, wal...

Associated Press

Opening statements begin for fatal NY limo crash trial

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A limousine company operator on trial for a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York was portrayed by a prosecutor Monday as directly responsible for the deaths, while a defense lawyer argued he was simply in the dark about mechanical problems likely to blame for the wreck. Nauman Hussain, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Search for teen in Philadelphia ambush zeroes in on Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The search is focusing on the Atlanta area for a teenage suspect in a 2022 ambush that killed a 14-year-old and wounded several other teenagers outside a Philadelphia high school after a football scrimmage, authorities said Monday. U.S. marshals in Philadelphia are working with their counterparts in the Southeast and are seeking […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: May 3 The Washington Post on court costs that trap the poor. Nearly a decade ago, a federal investigation into the Ferguson, Missouri, police department drew widespread attention to how many municipalities rely on funding from hefty court fees and fines, often resulting from minor […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

North Dakota governor signs law protecting tribal adoptions