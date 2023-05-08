Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Barbara Kingsolver, Hernan Diaz win fiction Pulitzer Prizes

May 8, 2023, 12:35 PM | Updated: 1:22 pm

FILE - This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Priz...

FILE - This undated photo shows the front and back sides of the medal awarded for the Pulitzer Prizes in New York. The Pulitzer Prizes recognizing the best of journalism and the arts in 2022 were announced Monday. (The Pulitzer Prizes via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(The Pulitzer Prizes via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — an innovative narrative of wealth and deceit set in 1920s New York.

Beverly Gage’s “G-Man,” her widely acclaimed book on longtime FBI leader J. Edgar Hoover, was given the Pulitzer for biography. “ His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, won for general nonfiction.

Sanaz Toossi’s play “English” won for drama and Jefferson Cowie’s “Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power” was honored for history.

The Pulitzer board hailed “English” as “a quietly powerful play about four Iranian adults preparing for an English language exam in a storefront school near Tehran, where family separations and travel restrictions drive them to learn a new language that may alter their identities and also represent a new life.”

Finalists included “On Sugarland,” by Aleshea Harris, “an ambitious drama inspired by Sophocles of a community shaped by the trauma of a nameless war” and “The Far Country,” by Lloyd Suh, “an account of emigrants who traveled from China to San Francisco and suffered in the shadows of a strange new world.”

The one-act play “English” premiered off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company. Toossi is an Iranian American playwright from Orange County, California, who graduated with a master’s from New York University. Her other works include “Wish You Were Here.”

The Pulitzer for memoir or autobiography was given to Hua Hsu’s coming—of-age story “Stay True.” One of the country’s most highly regarded poets, Carl Phillips, won in poetry for “Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020.”

“Omar,” by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels, won the Pulitzer for music.

___ AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy contributed to this report.

National News

A fire burns at a Shell chemical facility in Deer Park, Friday, May 5, 2023, east of Houston. A che...

Associated Press

Shell: Fire that reignited at Texas plant is extinguished

HOUSTON (AP) — Crews have finally extinguished a fire at a Houston-area petrochemical plant that had been burning on and off for days, according to Shell, which operates the plant. Fire fighters first responded to the blaze at the Deer Park facility on Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, Shell said the fire had been extinguished. […]

13 hours ago

This booking photo provided by the Osceola County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Carlos Irizarry Sr....

Associated Press

Accused ‘ghost candidate’ faces campaign finance charges

BUENA VENTURA LAKES, Fla. (AP) — A former city commissioner in central Florida accused of being a “ghost candidate” in a 2022 county commission race has been arrested on several campaign finance charges. Former Kissimmee Commissioner Carlos Irizarry Sr., 67, of Buena Ventura Lakes, was arrested Friday on eight counts of willful certification of false […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado woman found guilty of killing 11-year-old stepson

A Colorado woman was found guilty of murder in the death of her 11-year-old stepson Monday. Prosecutors said Letecia Stauch stabbed Gannon Stauch 18 times before hitting him in the head and then shooting him once in January 2020. Prosecutors claimed Stauch killed the boy because she hated him and wanted to hurt his father, […]

13 hours ago

Shareholders watch Warren Buffett from the overflow room during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeti...

Associated Press

Maybe investors shouldn’t worry about Buffett’s successor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Many investors worry about the future of Berkshire Hathaway after its legendary CEO Warren Buffett is gone, but most of the conglomerate’s companies have already made the transition to reporting to the man who will eventually replace the 92-year-old. Buffett himself and executives at Berkshire Hathaway companies like See’s Candy and […]

13 hours ago

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, stands in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on J...

Associated Press

Texas lawmaker resigns ahead of misconduct expulsion vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Republican Texas state lawmaker resigned Monday ahead of an expected vote to expel him after an investigation found he had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Rep. Bryan Slaton, 45, had faced mounting calls from the state Republican party and conservative groups to resign after the House investigation determined […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Kennedy Center honoree opera singer Grace Bumbry sings the National Anthem at the Kennedy Ce...

Associated Press

Grace Bumbry, 1st Black singer at Bayreuth, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Grace Bumbry, a pioneering mezzo-soprano who became the first Black singer to perform at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival during a career of more than three decades on the world’s top stages, has died. She was 86. Bumbry died Sunday at Evangelisches Krankenhaus, a hospital in Vienna, according to her publicist, David Lee […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Barbara Kingsolver, Hernan Diaz win fiction Pulitzer Prizes