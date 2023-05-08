Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Boy missing for 2 days is found safe in remote Michigan park

May 8, 2023, 11:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SILVER CITY, Mich. (AP) — An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy missing for two days in a remote, rugged northern Michigan park was discovered near a log Monday and appeared to be in good shape, authorities said.

The park posted a photo of one of the searchers carrying Nante Niemi on his back. Another photo on Facebook shows the boy wearing a dirty sweatshirt and munching on a Clif bar.

Nante had been gathering wood while camping with his family when he was last seen Saturday afternoon in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula. He was found around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, approximately two miles from the campsite.

Overnight temperatures had been in the 40s.

“He had braved the elements by taking shelter under a log where he was ultimately found. He is in good health and reunited with his family,” state police said in a statement.

More than 150 people from various law enforcement groups joined the search on foot, in the air and on water. The park has rivers and lakes and is situated along Lake Superior.

The Hurley School District in Wisconsin, where Nante is a student, was elated by the discovery.

“Words can not describe the emotions and joy the students and staff are experiencing at this moment!” the district said on Facebook.

National News

A fire burns at a Shell chemical facility in Deer Park, Friday, May 5, 2023, east of Houston. A che...

Associated Press

Shell: Fire that reignited at Texas plant is extinguished

HOUSTON (AP) — Crews have finally extinguished a fire at a Houston-area petrochemical plant that had been burning on and off for days, according to Shell, which operates the plant. Fire fighters first responded to the blaze at the Deer Park facility on Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, Shell said the fire had been extinguished. […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Vermont bans owning, running paramilitary training camps

Vermont on Monday made it a crime to own or operate paramilitary training camps in the state after Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed legislation introduced in response to a firearms training facility built without permits that neighbors called a menace. Violators face up to five years in prison or a fine up to $50,000 or […]

14 hours ago

This booking photo provided by the Osceola County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Carlos Irizarry Sr....

Associated Press

Accused ‘ghost candidate’ faces campaign finance charges

BUENA VENTURA LAKES, Fla. (AP) — A former city commissioner in central Florida accused of being a “ghost candidate” in a 2022 county commission race has been arrested on several campaign finance charges. Former Kissimmee Commissioner Carlos Irizarry Sr., 67, of Buena Ventura Lakes, was arrested Friday on eight counts of willful certification of false […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado woman found guilty of killing 11-year-old stepson

DENVER (AP) — Jurors found a Colorado woman guilty of murder in the death of her 11-year-old stepson on Monday, rejecting her claim that she was insane when she attacked him. Letecia Stauch was convicted of all charges she faced in Gannon Stauch’s killing over three years after prosecutors said she stabbed Gannon 18 times […]

14 hours ago

Shareholders watch Warren Buffett from the overflow room during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeti...

Associated Press

Maybe investors shouldn’t worry about Buffett’s successor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Many investors worry about the future of Berkshire Hathaway after its legendary CEO Warren Buffett is gone, but most of the conglomerate’s companies have already made the transition to reporting to the man who will eventually replace the 92-year-old. Buffett himself and executives at Berkshire Hathaway companies like See’s Candy and […]

14 hours ago

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, stands in the House Chamber at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on J...

Associated Press

Texas lawmaker resigns ahead of misconduct expulsion vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Republican Texas state lawmaker resigned Monday ahead of an expected vote to expel him after an investigation found he had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Rep. Bryan Slaton, 45, had faced mounting calls from the state Republican party and conservative groups to resign after the House investigation determined […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Boy missing for 2 days is found safe in remote Michigan park