Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Saturday

May 8, 2023, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm

West Seattle Community Garage Sale...

West Seattle Community Garage Sale (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

For the first time in its 18-year history, the West Seattle Community Garage Sale, dubbed the largest garage sale in Washington state, has more than 400 registered locations.

This year shoppers will be able to use an interactive map to plan their day by clicking on a bubble to show a short description of what is offered at each location, including directions. In between perusing personal paraphernalia, folks can enjoy lunch or take a stroll at Alki Beach. With temperatures potentially reaching above 90 degrees, the many beaches will offer a nice touch to your visit.

More from Nate Connors: Washington State Ferry summer reservations offline due to technical issues

This year, like years past, the West Seattle Community Garage Sale will take place every second Saturday in May. The posted hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, many locations will remain open on Sunday and will be posted on the map.

Roughly 100 locations are offering toys, with 70 mentioning tools, 30 mentioning antiques, and a dozen lemonade stands to cool you down.

Local News

Washington trailheads shuttle...

Micki Gamez

Shuttle service to Washington trailheads returns this weekend

To prevent your car from falling victim to break-ins and theft, a popular new shuttle service to Washington trailheads returns this weekend.

18 hours ago

puyallup dam...

L.B. Gilbert

Puyallup dam faces ‘biggest environmental crime’ fine of $1M

The Pierce County Superior Court ordered a hydroelectric dam on the Puyallup River pay $1 million to restore the river.

18 hours ago

housing...

Frank Sumrall

Gov. Inslee signs 10 housing bills into law in WA’s ‘year of housing’

Gov. Jay Inslee signed 10 housing bills Monday into law, including ones that will expand accessory dwelling units and multi-family housing.

18 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Seattle Public Library announces plan for young adults nationwide to access banned books

Seattle Public Library has announced a plan for teens and young adults across the United States to access books and audiobooks

18 hours ago

west seattle...

Sam Campbell

Man found dead in middle of West Seattle street

A 41-year-old man was found dead with a suspected gunshot wound lying in the middle of a West Seattle neighborhood street Monday.

18 hours ago

Wenatchee river...

L.B. Gilbert

Man dead in rafting accident on Wenatchee River

A Cashmere man died after a rafting accident on the Wenatchee River last Thursday near the central Washington town of Leavenworth.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Saturday