Annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Saturday

For the first time in its 18-year history, the West Seattle Community Garage Sale, dubbed the largest garage sale in Washington state, has more than 400 registered locations.

This year shoppers will be able to use an interactive map to plan their day by clicking on a bubble to show a short description of what is offered at each location, including directions. In between perusing personal paraphernalia, folks can enjoy lunch or take a stroll at Alki Beach. With temperatures potentially reaching above 90 degrees, the many beaches will offer a nice touch to your visit.

More from Nate Connors: Washington State Ferry summer reservations offline due to technical issues

This year, like years past, the West Seattle Community Garage Sale will take place every second Saturday in May. The posted hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, many locations will remain open on Sunday and will be posted on the map.

Roughly 100 locations are offering toys, with 70 mentioning tools, 30 mentioning antiques, and a dozen lemonade stands to cool you down.

Follow @msimeona@bonneville.com