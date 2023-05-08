Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP photos from Sri Lanka, Ukraine were Pulitzer finalists

May 8, 2023, 2:31 PM

Sri Lankans shout anti-government slogans while blocking the entrance to president's office during ...

Sri Lankans shout anti-government slogans while blocking the entrance to president's office during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 11, 2022. The image was part of a series of images by Associated Press photographers that was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The Associated Press was a finalist in two Pulitzer Prize categories — for breaking news photography of Sri Lanka’s political crisis, and for feature photography of the elderly in Ukraine.

That was in addition to the breaking news photography in Ukraine.

The AP images from Sri Lanka captured the full range of human emotion. Protesters pumping their fists in the air shouting anti-government slogans, and also shielding themselves from tear gas and water cannons. Crowds of Sri Lankans storming the office of the prime minister after the president fled the country, and others celebrating inside the president’s official residence by jumping in the pool and using the gym equipment.

The Sri Lanka photos were made by Eranga Jayawardena and Rafiq Maqbool.

In Ukraine, the grueling effects of war on the elderly were shown by AP photographers in a range of settings: people being forced from homes damaged by missile strikes, carried away from hospice facilities, crowding into railway stations to evacuate and even living alone after refusing to leave home.

The photos about Ukraine’s elderly were made by Vadim Ghirda, Petros Giannakouris, Nariman El-Mofty, Evgeniy Maloletka, Bernat Armangue, David Goldman, Natacha Pisarenko and Emilio Morenatti.

National News

Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Nashville,...

Associated Press

Tennessee governor schedules special session to address guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday announced that he would call lawmakers back to the state’s Capitol on Aug. 21 for a special session after the Republican-led Legislature adjourned earlier this year without taking on gun control. The announcement comes weeks after six people — including three young children — were […]

15 hours ago

A marcher wears a shirt reading "No more stolen sisters" during the third annual march and gatherin...

Associated Press

Indigenous missing person cases get researchers’ attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico task force charged with addressing missing person cases involving Native Americans is teaming up with researchers in Nebraska on a data collection project that they hope will begin to close the gaps when it comes to tracking cases and their outcomes nationwide. The goal of the federally funded […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Comedian Hannah Gadsby returns with a stand-up ‘love letter’

NEW YORK (AP) — Hannah Gadsby’s new Netflix special illustrates a different side of the comedian that fans may not expect — a happier one. “It’s a lighter show,” Gadsby tells The Associated Press ahead of “Something Special” airing on Tuesday. “It’s more positive. It’s expressing a happiness I don’t think I had done in […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Washington governor signs law allowing duplexes, fourplexes

SEATTLE, Wa. (AP) — At a time of soaring home prices, rising homelessness and a housing crisis in Washington that will require 1 million homes over the next two-plus decades to keep up with population growth, Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday signed a law legalizing duplexes and fourplexes in most neighborhoods in nearly every city […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

1 adult injured in shooting at Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An adult was shot and injured Monday afternoon at a middle school in suburban Las Vegas, but law enforcement officials said they did not believe there was any further threat to the school as their search for the shooter continued. The shooting was reported just before 12:40 p.m. at Ed Von […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Illinois state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, rises to speak on the floor of the Illinois Sen...

Associated Press

Illinois moves toward gender inclusivity as others move away

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois bills that would update existing laws to be more gender inclusive and add protections for LGBTQ marriages are ready for action by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said he will sign them. The trio of state bills passed last week are meant to move the state in the “opposite direction” of those […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

AP photos from Sri Lanka, Ukraine were Pulitzer finalists