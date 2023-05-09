Worker fatally injured at Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A worker died after being injured at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne in an incident that closed the facility for the rest of the day Monday, authorities said.

Emergency medical crews were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center about noon Monday, Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith said. The worker was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation, the sheriff’s department said. Additional details about the death were not immediately released.

The worker has not been identified.

Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson issued a statement saying the company’s “thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our team at the facility. ”

“We’re conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and working closely with authorities as they conduct their own investigations as well,” the statement said.

Employees were sent home for the day with pay after the warehouse was closed, the company said. It said a night shift was canceled and those employees also will be paid.