Models covered by Hyundai and Kia anti-theft software update

May 9, 2023, 7:51 AM

About 8.3 million Hyundais and Kias dating to the 2011 model year can be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating an auto-theft outbreak across the U.S.

The cars lack theft immobilizers, whereby computer chips in the car keys and the steering columns must recognize each other before the engines will start.

The wave of thefts began in 2021 and spread nationally as a result of instructional videos posted on TikTok and other social media sites. Some police departments report continued rampant thefts despite the automakers’ unveiling of anti-theft software nearly three months ago.

Here are the vehicles covered by the software upgrade:

Hyundai:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2018-2022 Kona

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2020-2021 Palisade.

Kia:

2011-2022 Sportage

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2022 Sorento,

2011-2021 Forte

2020-2022 Soul,

2012-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona,

2021-2022 Seltos

2021-2022 K5.

Kia says it began adding immobilizers in the factory in 2021, so few 2022 model year vehicles were built without them.

