Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Minnesota governor to sign bill dedicating highway to Prince

May 9, 2023, 8:59 AM

A replica sign stands outside the Minnesota Senate chambers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Mi...

A replica sign stands outside the Minnesota Senate chambers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., after the Senate voted to honor the late pop superstar Prince by designating the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios in Chanhassen, Minn., as the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The signs are expected to go up soon. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The late pop superstar Paisley Park museum and studios, under a bill that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was preparing to sign Tuesday.

Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of Minnesota Highway 5 in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie designating it the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. Prince’s friends and fans are covering the costs.

The Minnesota Senate approved the legislation 55-5 on Thursday and sent it to the governor for his signature. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death.

Paisley Park, where Prince lived and recorded, now draws visitors from around the world to Chanhassen. It’s also museum run by his estate as well as an event venue and recoding studio.

The singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist broke through in the late 1970s and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He created hits including “Little Red Corvette,” ″Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

National News

FILE - Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, center, listens during a bill hearing on...

Associated Press

Top Maryland county leader Alsobrooks running for US Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Angela Alsobrooks, the chief executive of Maryland’s Prince George’s County, announced Tuesday she will run for the U.S. Senate seat that is opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. Alsobrooks, a Black Democrat, joins a growing field of candidates since the longtime Maryland official announced he would not seek reelection […]

9 hours ago

This Aug. 15, 2015 photo shows conductor-composer Matthias Pintscher, who was named music director ...

Associated Press

Pintscher to become Kansas City Symphony music director

Matthias Pintscher will become music director of the Kansas City Symphony for the 2024-25 season, offered the job just five days after conducting the orchestra for the first time. His appointment on a five-year contract was announced Tuesday. The 52-year-old had not led the orchestra or been to Kansas City until arriving for rehearsals two […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Models covered by Hyundai and Kia anti-theft software update

About 8.3 million Hyundais and Kias dating to the 2011 model year can be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating an auto-theft outbreak across the U.S. The cars lack theft immobilizers, whereby computer chips in the car keys and the steering columns must recognize each other before the engines […]

9 hours ago

A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton...

Associated Press

Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix

Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t solved the problem. Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois trooper shot, motorist dead in exchange of gunfire

MT. VERNON, Ill. (AP) — A state trooper was wounded and a motorist killed early Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire along an interstate highway in southern Illinois, police said. Illinois State Police said preliminary findings indicate that troopers were responding to help a motorist at about 3 a.m. along Interstate 64 when an altercation […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Goldman settles gender discrimination suit for $215 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs will pay $215 million to settle a years-long class action lawsuit that claimed the bank discriminated against women when it came to pay, performance evaluations and promotions. The lawsuit, initially filed in September 2010, was set to go to trial next month. The plaintiffs in the case are women […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Minnesota governor to sign bill dedicating highway to Prince