Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US regulators OK spent nuclear fuel facility in New Mexico

May 9, 2023, 11:39 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. nuclear regulators have licensed a multibillion-dollar complex to temporarily store tons of spent fuel in New Mexico from commercial nuclear power plants around the nation.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued its decision Tuesday about the proposed project in southeastern New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state’s congressional delegation oppose locating the storage complex in the state, saying they fear New Mexico will become the nation’s dumping ground for spent nuclear fuel because the federal government has no permanent solution for the waste piling up at commercial reactors around the country.

New Mexico their new law requires Holtec International, the energy company that wants to build the facility, to acquire construction permits from the state.

New Jersey-based Holtec has argued that the New Mexico measure requiring consent is pre-empted by federal law and that a court fight would only delay the economic boon that would come from building the complex. The company has spent an estimated $80 million pursuing a 40-year license to build and operate the facility in southeastern New Mexico.

Company officials and some elected leaders from southeastern New Mexico have been pushing hard to offer what they call a temporary solution to reactors across the country produce more than 2,000 metric tons of radioactive waste a year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, with most of it remaining at the sites that produce it because there’s nowhere else to put it.

Since the federal government has failed to build a permanent repository, it reimburses utilities to house the fuel in either steel-lined concrete pools of water or in steel and concrete containers known as casks at sites in nearly three dozen states. The cost of that practice is expected to stretch into the tens of billions of dollars over the next decade.

The New Mexico project would have capacity to temporarily store up to 8,680 metric tons of used uranium fuel. Future expansion could make room for as many as 10,000 canisters over six decades. The material would be transported to New Mexico via rail.

Despite critics’ concerns about recent railway accidents, Holtec officials say testing has shown the casks used to hold the spent fuel would not release radiation even in the event of a derailment.

President Joe Biden has received dueling letters from project supporters and from Lujan Grisham as well as others who oppose it. The administration has acknowledged the role nuclear power will have to play in reaching its carbon emission goals, and earlier this year put up $26 million in grants for communities interested in studying potential of hosting interim storage sites.

Similar battles over what to do with the spent fuel have been waged in Nevada, Utah and Texas over the decades as the U.S. has struggled to find a home for the material and other radioactive waste. The proposed Yucca Mountain project in Nevada was mothballed and a temporary storage site planned on a Native American reservation in Utah was sidelined despite being licensed by the NRC in 2006.

Elected leaders in Texas were unsuccessful in keeping the NRC from licensing a similar project in 2021. The site at the center of that fight is near the Texas-New Mexico border, where Integrated Storage Partners LLC plans to store up to 5,000 metric tons (5,512 tons) of spent fuel and about 230 metric tons of low-level radioactive waste for 40 years. Future phases could boost that capacity to 40,000 metric tons of fuel.

National News

Associated Press

US regulators OK spent nuclear fuel facility in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. nuclear regulators have licensed a multibillion-dollar complex to temporarily store tons of spent fuel in New Mexico from commercial nuclear power plants around the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued its decision Tuesday about the proposed project in southeastern New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state’s congressional delegation […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Press photographer arrested at protest over chokehold death

NEW YORK (AP) — A working photojournalist was among about a dozen people arrested at a protest over last week’s chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely. Stephanie Keith was arrested Monday at the protest outside a Manhattan subway station and charged with disorderly conduct. Video posted on Twitter shows Chief of […]

12 hours ago

Former longtime BNSF worker Randi Berghorst poses in front of the employee of the year plaque the r...

Associated Press

Trans woman says railroad passed her over after transition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former BNSF worker who was named one of the railroad’s employees of the year in 2021 for her work in supporting LGBTQ+ workers is now suing the railroad where she worked for 30 years, saying that after being promoted regularly earlier in her career she was denied advancement opportunities after […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Posts show Texas mall gunman researched attack for weeks

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Posts by Mauricio Garcia on a Russian social networking site suggest that he planned for weeks before he opened fire at a suburban Dallas shopping mall last weekend, killing eight people and wounding seven others. Garcia, 33, researched when the mall in Allen was busiest — Saturday afternoons — and posted […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge, lawyer says he’s innocent

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors was confronted Tuesday with a revised domestic violence charge stemming from a woman’s allegations that the Marvel star twisted her arm, struck her head and shoved her into a vehicle in New York City in March. Majors, appearing by video, did not enter a plea to the misdemeanor […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accused of 4 killings in Nebraska pleads not guilty

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of killing four people in a small northeast Nebraska town has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges. Jason Jones, 43, of Laurel, on Monday waived his right to appear in person at a May 22 arraignment and instead asked to enter written pleas of not guilty to four […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

US regulators OK spent nuclear fuel facility in New Mexico