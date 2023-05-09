Close
Possible meteorite crashes into New Jersey home, no injuries

May 9, 2023, 12:15 PM

This image provided by Hopewell Township Police Department shows a metallic object believed to be a...

This image provided by Hopewell Township Police Department shows a metallic object believed to be a meteorite that struck the roof a residence in Hopewell Township, N.J. Hopewell Township police said the 4- by-6-inch, oblong-shaped object struck the ranch-style home on Monday, May 8, 2023 and eventually came to rest on a floor. It's estimated to weigh about four pounds. (Hopewell Township Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Hopewell Township Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A metallic object believed to be a meteorite punched a hole in the roof of a central New Jersey home this week, smashing into a hardwood floor and bouncing around a bedroom. The family who owns the home discovered the black, potato-sized rock in a corner — still warm.

Nobody was hurt and there was no serious damage to the residence, said police in Hopewell Township, north of the state capital Trenton. The object measures about 4 by 6 inches (10 by 15 centimeters) and weighs about four pounds (1.8 kilograms), police said.

Suzy Kop, whose family owns the home, said they initially thought someone had thrown a rock into an upstairs bedroom Monday, but soon realized that wasn’t the case. The family plans to meet with an astrophysicist who will further examine the object.

“We are thinking it’s a meteorite, came through here, hit the floor here because that’s completely damaged, it ricocheted up to this part of the ceiling and then finally rested on the floor there,” Kop told KYW-TV in Philadelphia. “I did touch the thing because it thought it was a random rock, I don’t know, and it was warm.”

Kop said hazmat officials responded to their home to check it out along with her family, in case they had been exposed to some type of radioactive material, but those checks were all negative.

