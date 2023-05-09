Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Wounded dean says student had been seen with gun before

May 9, 2023, 1:03 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — A student who shot two administrators at a Denver high school in March before later killing himself had been seen with a gun there in the weeks before, according to one of them.

Another student reported the sighting to the administration at East High School but when officials went to search Austin Lyle, he fled, Wayne Mason, a dean at the school, said Monday in his first comments about the shooting.

“That is the biggest red flag. Then he was allowed back into the school,” said Mason, who was identified in the school’s directory and in previous news reports as Jerald Mason.

A spokesperson for Denver Public Schools, Scott Pribble, said has not been able to verify Mason’s account yet.

Mason and Eric Sinclair, a fellow dean, were shot by Lyle on March 22. School and police officials have said they were shot while Lyle was undergoing a pat-down being conducted by the two deans that was required by a school safety plan. The administrator who normally performed the pat-down was not available, schools Superintendent Alex Marrero later explained.

But Mason portrayed a more disorganized scene.

According to Mason, Lyle asked for the assistant principal when he arrived at school on March 22 but that official did not answer Mason’s radioed request, The Denver Post reported. According to Mason, Sinclair then took Lyle to an office, where he could hear Sinclair continue to call for the assistant principal on the radio and then a safety officer but got no response. It’s not clear what happened next but Mason said Sinclair radioed him, yelling for help.

When Mason entered the office, he said he saw Lyle and Sinclair wrestling and, after Sinclair said “Gun! Gun!” Lyle fired two or three shots. Mason said he then grabbed Lyle’s arm but the teen managed to turn his wrist toward him and shoot him twice. Lyle continued to aim his gun at them before running away, he said.

Mason, said he forgave Lyle the moment he shot him. The teen was found dead later that day with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

However, Mason questioned why Sinclair was put in the position he was in in the first place.

“I was sad that my friend had to go through that,” he said.

National News

Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft speaks with supporters during a campaign stop in Liber...

Associated Press

Comment on transgender issue roils Kentucky governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A prominent GOP candidate roiled the hotly contested primary race for Kentucky governor with a comment that if elected, “we will not have transgenders in our school system,” angering LGBTQ advocates in a state that has enacted laws limiting the rights of transgender youth. Former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft made the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Reporter pleads guilty to prank using Noem’s cell number

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A broadcast reporter pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge filed after he made a prank phone call using South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number. Reporter Austin Goss pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor that stemmed from a pre-recorded prank call he made Jan. 22 to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Tucker Carlson says he’s coming back with show on Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Fox news host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that he will be putting out a “new version” of his program on Twitter. Carlson made his announcement in a three-minute video posted on the social media site, as part of a denunciation of media. He called Twitter that last big remaining platform […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge nixes Block shareholder suit over online music deal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a shareholder lawsuit against financial technology company Block Inc. over its 2021 acquisition of majority ownership in Tidal, the music streaming service partly owned by rapper Jay-Z. A pension fund shareholder alleged that Block founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and the company’s board of directors breached […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

$24M California settlement in death of man in police custody

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will pay a $24 million civil rights settlement to the family of a man who died in police custody after screaming “I can’t breathe” as multiple officers restrained him while trying to take a blood sample, lawyers said Tuesday. Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse were charged with […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Report: Antisemitic incidents on the rise in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More than 500 antisemitic acts targeting Jewish people, including assault, vandalism and harassment, were committed in California last year, an increase of more than 40% from 2021, underscoring a proliferation of hate crimes and extremism in the state, according to a report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL also […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Wounded dean says student had been seen with gun before