Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida driver in 116-mph fatal house crash gets 27 years

May 9, 2023, 5:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who was driving his Tesla at least 116 mph (186 kph) before crashing into a house and killing two people in 2021 has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Vaughn Mongan, 45, of Palm Harbor, was sentenced Monday in Pinellas County court, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Mongan was driving nearly four times the legal speed limit on a Tampa Bay-area road in September 2021 when he blew through a stop sign at a T intersection, hit a grassy embankment, crashed through a fence and slammed into the home, officials said. The speed limit on the road was 30 mph (48 kph). The vehicle was not on autopilot.

A passenger in the car, Travis Meisman, died in the crash. Also killed were Donna Rein and her dog, who were inside the home. Three other passengers in the car were seriously injured.

National News

Associated Press

Maryland Supreme Court reverses ruling on digital ad tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court on Tuesday reversed a ruling by a lower court that the state’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising was unconstitutional, saying the court lacked jurisdiction over the case. In an order, Justice Matthew Fader, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Maryland, sent the case back to Anne […]

20 hours ago

South Carolina Republican Rep. John McCravy explains a bill to ban abortion, except in the earliest...

Associated Press

South Carolina Republicans advance new abortion restrictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republicans are pushing new abortion restrictions in a late attempt to curtail access after a near-total ban failed last month. A Senate bill that would ban abortion except in the earliest weeks of pregnancy is moving quickly through the South Carolina House in the first sign that Republican leaders […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Chasing Horse asks Nevada high court to toss sex abuse case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “Dances With Wolves” actor charged with sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade has asked Nevada’s high court to toss his sweeping indictment in state court. Nathan Chasing Horse and his lawyers have argued that his accusers wanted to have sex with him. The 46-year-old’s appeal […]

20 hours ago

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service show the West Ridge climbing route of Moos...

Associated Press

Missing climbers in Alaska likely triggered avalanche, fell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two mountain climbers missing in Alaska likely triggered a small avalanche, and officials said Tuesday the projected path of their suspected fall would end at a heavily crevassed glacier. “That is the area we are focusing our aerial search efforts in the days to come,” Denali National Park and Preserve spokesperson […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

$3.4M fine proposed over 2021 California oil pipeline leak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An energy company should be fined nearly $3.4 million for safety violations involving a 2021 oil pipeline spill that fouled Southern California beaches, a federal regulator said. Amplify Energy Corp. ignored 83 alarms indicating the offshore pipeline had leaked and failed to notify federal authorities or shut down the pipeline to […]

20 hours ago

Texas state Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring, listens to debate in the House chamber in Austin, Texas, Tu...

Associated Press

Rare GOP votes in Texas for gun bill after mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As a Republican in the Texas Capitol, Sam Harless turned heads: He voted in favor of a stricter gun law. In doing so, the Houston state representative helped advance a bill in the Texas House that would raise the purchase age for AR-style rifles like the kind eight people at an […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Florida driver in 116-mph fatal house crash gets 27 years