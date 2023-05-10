Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons

May 10, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 8:34 am

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the C...

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co. will be laying off several thousand employees in the week starting Monday, April 24, 2023, a second round of cuts that's part of a previously announced plan to eliminate 7,000 jobs this year. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district, which at the time was controlled by Disney supporters, reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property.

Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks. But they didn’t include prisons, which the Florida governor recently mused could be built there, when talking in a trolling tone about his year-long feud with the entertainment giant.

“What should we do with this land? And so, you know, it’s like, OK, kids — I mean, people have said, you know, maybe have another — maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison,” DeSantis said last month. “Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are endless.”

The agreement, which the DeSantis allies say stripped them of power by giving Disney control of design and construction of the theme park resort, is at the center of dueling lawsuits between the DeSantis-appointed board and Disney, as well as a new law seeking to rescind the deal that the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed last week.

Among the wide-ranging businesses prohibited by the agreement were establishments that sell X-rated items, gun stores or ranges, bowling alleys, hotels, lumberyards, massage parlors, head shops, nursing homes, marijuana dispensaries, doctors’ offices and anything taller than four stories.

The board of the governing district, made up of DeSantis allies since March, met Wednesday to approve a new district administrator, hire the previous administrator as a special advisor and authorize a new method for enforcing codes or rules that could be used to fine Disney for violations.

The new administrator, Glenton Gilzean, previously served as president and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League and will get a $400,000 salary in his new job. He said he was enthusiastic about efforts by the district to support affordable housing for Disney workers, many of whom struggle to make ends meet, and proposed a new study on the impact of the millions of tourists who visit Disney on the resources of surrounding communities.

“My job is to make this district, and in turn, this entire region, a much better place,” Gilzean said.

Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a tug-of-war for more than a year that has engulfed the GOP governor in criticism as he prepares to launch an expected presidential bid in the coming weeks.

The fight began last year after Disney, beset by “Don’t Say Gay.”

As punishment, DeSantis took over Disney World’s self-governing district through legislation passed by Florida lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors that would oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels. But before the new board came in, the company made agreements with members of the previous oversight board that stripped the new supervisors of their authority when it comes to design and construction.

Disney sued DeSantis and the five-member board two weeks ago, asking a federal judge to void the governor’s takeover of the theme park district, as well as the oversight board’s actions, on the grounds that they were violations of company’s free speech rights.

The board sued Disney last week in state court in an effort to maintain its control of construction and design at Disney World. It claimed the agreements between the company and previous board members “reek of a backroom deal.”

The creation of Disney’s self-governing district by the Florida Legislature was instrumental in the company’s decision in the 1960s to build near Orlando. The company had told the state at the time that it planned to build a futuristic city that would include a transit system and urban planning innovations, so the company needed autonomy in building and deciding how to use the land. The futuristic city never materialized and instead morphed into a second theme park that opened in 1982.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

Lifestyle

This cover image released by Portfolio Books shows “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science ...

Associated Press

Winfrey teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s latest book project is one she helped write. Winfrey has teamed with the author, educator and Atlantic columnist Arthur C. Brooks on “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,” to be published Sept. 12 by Portfolio Books. “I started reading Arthur Brooks’ column ‘How […]

9 hours ago

A judge examines dogs competing in the bracco Italiano breed during the breed's debut at the 147th ...

Associated Press

Dog co-owned by country’s Tim McGraw wins new breed at show

NEW YORK (AP) — A bracco Italiano named Lepshi won his breed’s debut at the United States’ most prestigious dog show. And dog lovers just might not be the only audience that won’t forget something like that. Lepshi (prounouced LEEP’-she) happens to be co-owned by country music and “1883” series star Tim McGraw. But that […]

1 day ago

CORRECTS SPELLING OF PHOTOGRAPHER'S LAST NAME TO PELTZ INSTEAD OF PELL - Owner-handler Debbie Devel...

Associated Press

For these hounds and humans, dog show a couples’ competition

NEW YORK (AP) — As otterhounds lined up to be judged at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Monday, Tips and Creed could be forgiven if they secretly were rooting for each other. Same goes for their owners and handlers, Tom and Debbie Develin. The Boyertown, Pennsylvania, duo are a couple. The dogs are, too, […]

1 day ago

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th We...

Associated Press

A ‘PBGV’ wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

NEW YORK (AP) — This Buddy Holly no longer has to sigh, “That’ll be the day.” A petit basset griffon Vendéen named for the late rock ‘n’ roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finalists to […]

2 days ago

Entrants compete in the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed judging in Arthur Ashe Stadium during t...

Associated Press

At this Westminster, King Charles is the spaniel sort

NEW YORK (AP) — At Westminster Abbey, Britain’s King Charles III was crowned Saturday. At the Westminster Kennel Club dog show this week, a cavalier King Charles spaniel hopes to be as lucky. The affectionate toy dogs are having a moment amid the monarchical fanfare. Over 100 King Charles spaniels Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved pets. […]

2 days ago

FILE - A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 202...

Associated Press

Simulation suggests 2020 census missed many noncitizens

New results from a U.S. Census Bureau simulation suggests a significant number of noncitizens were missed in the 2020 census, a national head count during which the Trump administration tried but failed to prevent people in the country illegally from being tallied. A simulated head count by the statistical agency utilized 31 types of administrative […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons