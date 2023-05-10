Close
Stock market today: Wall Street rises after inflation data

May 9, 2023, 11:35 PM

FILE - People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 21, 2023. Stocks are dipping on Wall Street, Wednesday, April 5, and Treasury yields are dropping following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A relieved Wall Street is rising after a report showed inflation is making strides toward easing, even if it remains too high. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher early Wednesday. The Dow little changed while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Bond prices also climbed after the highly anticipated report said inflation at the consumer level was 4.9% last month, down from 5% in March and the lowest level in two years. That was slightly better than expected, allowing investors to bolster bets that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates and give the economy some breathing room.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares declined in muted trading Wednesday as investors awaited an upcoming report on inflation in the United States, an important indicator for where interest rates and global growth might go in the coming months.

France’s CAC 40 shed 0.2% in early trading to 7,382.48. Germany’s DAX declined 0.3% to 15,914.55. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 7,752.65. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.1% at 33,599.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% to 4,128.25.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to finish at 29,122.18. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1% to 7,255.70. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.5% to 2,496.51. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.5% to 19,762.20, while the Shanghai Composite shed 1.2% to 3,319.15.

Market watchers are also worried about any signs of economic woes in China after recent data showed imports were lagging, even as exports continued to grow, although at a slower pace than before.

Focus remains on what the U.S. Federal Reserve might do on interest rates. Although the general consensus is that hikes are over for now, that view could quickly change.

“Market reaction is expected to be skewed in the event of a miss on the data, as the Fed has indicated it is prepared to raise interest rates again if needed,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades.

So far this earnings reporting season, which is approaching its final stretch, the majority of companies have been topping forecasts for first-quarter results. That’s largely because expectations were set quite low due to a slowing economy and high interest rates. Companies in the S&P 500 are still on track to report a second-straight quarter of weaker profits from year-earlier levels.

“Companies have been able to do pretty well,” said Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

The better-than-feared results have given some support to Wall Street even as many other worries weigh on it.

Key among them is what will happen to the U.S. banking system, which is scrambling to reassure everyone that their deposits are stable and that they aren’t at risk of a sudden exodus of customers.

The next big milestone for the market will be Wednesday’s report on inflation at the consumer level. Inflation has come down from its peak last summer, but it remains stubbornly high. That’s raised uncertainty about what the Federal Reserve’s next move will be.

The central bank has already raised its benchmark interest rates to a range of 5%-5.25%, up from from virtually zero in early 2022. High rates can undercut inflation, but only by smothering the economy and hurting investment prices bluntly.

Many investors are preparing for a recession to hit later this year because of much higher rates, as well as the potential for banks to pull back on lending because of the industry’s troubles. Even though the job market has remained resilient and the unemployment rate is remarkably low, other areas of the economy — like manufacturing — have shown more weakness.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.09 to $72.62 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.15 to $76.29 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 135.25 Japanese yen from 135.18 yen. The euro cost $1.0957, inching down from $1.0967.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Stock market today: Wall Street rises after inflation data