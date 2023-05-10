Close
LOCAL NEWS

‘It feels like we kind of lost spring:’ Western Washington residents prepare for May heat wave

May 10, 2023, 6:41 AM | Updated: 8:36 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)

Western Washington is gearing up for a heat wave, with temperatures expected to reach the 80s by the weekend. It’s been 15 years since the Seattle area has seen a mid-May forecast like this.

Joel Bartlett says the longer and hotter summers of late have prompted Stoneway Hardware in Ballard to stock up on more fan options and air conditioning units.

“It feels like we kind of lost spring,” said Bartlett. “It goes winter straight to summer.”

The Stoneway Hardware employee tells KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan while they have hundreds of box fans in stock now, once temperatures soar, they expect a rush of customers.

“Usually it’s just one miserable night of sleep, and it’s worth 500 bucks for someone to sleep the next night,” said Bartlett.

Those looking to beat the heat and cool off in the coming days should do so with caution. Many bodies of water throughout the Puget Sound region have yet to heat up. Experts warn if the water is less than 60 degrees, swimmers should reconsider.

“When your body is cold, it pools the blood from your limbs to your core and that’s how people end up cramping up,” said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

As people prepare to stay cool, they also need to keep their pets in mind. Sarah Hock, Executive Director of Joint Animal Services in Olympia, warns the days of leaving your dog in the car are now behind us.

“Your car, even in 70 degrees, can get up to 100 degrees within 10 minutes,” said Hock.

