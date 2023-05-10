Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ohio House vote could send constitutional overhaul to voters

May 10, 2023, 8:43 AM | Updated: 9:04 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A single legislative vote is all that stands now between a proposal aimed at making it tougher to amend Ohio’s constitution and a statewide vote.

The politically fractured Ohio House has scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution that would ask voters to decide whether to raise the threshold for passing future amendments from the simple majority in place since 1912 to a 60% supermajority.

Backers’ immediate goal is to thwart a constitutional amendment headed toward November ballots that would enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court Democratic-leaning Michigan or Republican-leaning Kentucky. But no vote has exceeded 60%.

AP VoteCast polling last year found 59% of Ohio voters say abortion should generally be legal.

Whether the resolution containing the 60% question has enough votes to clear the Republican-led House is yet to be seen. The chamber’s 32 Democrats all oppose the measure, and a number of Republicans also have raised various objections. A three-fifths majority of the 99-member House — 60 votes, if two vacancies are filled first — is required in order to place the question before voters.

Among maneuvers used to get the resolution past its GOP opposition was to remove language Tuesday that would have sent the question to an August ballot. Opponents of that strategy bristle at that fact that it was only in January that a new election law was signed eliminating most August special elections.

State Rep. Sharon Ray, who offered the amendment pushing the 60% question to Ohio’s next scheduled general or special election, said an August election would add “another level of complication” to the already tough job of local election workers.

“I made a promise to our board of elections,” the Republican said. “Remember, these are our neighbors and friends that work very hard to provide flawless elections for us — most of them volunteers, they get paid a mere stipend — and, I guess, I appreciate their sacrifice.”

Without the guarantee that the vote will be held in August, however, the resolution is unlikely to pass House muster, according to the person who’s leading the charge to muscle it through the chamber.

“Probably a significant amount of the support” would fall off in that case, said Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis, “because what people signed their name to — their family name to — was 60%-with-August election. And we wouldn’t want them to vote for something other than what they agreed to vote for in the first place.”

Gonidakis has gathered signed pledges for “yes” votes as part of a pressure campaign to get the measure passed. Ohio Right to Life, the state’s oldest and largest anti-abortion group, has added the issue to its election-season scorecard, which determines lawmakers’ coveted “pro-life” records. The Buckeye Firearms Association has done the same thing with its “pro-gun” scorecard, as it promotes a 60% threshold as a way to fend off potential gun control constitutional amendments in the future.

Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens said he anticipates an amendment will be offered on the floor to reinsert the August election back into the resolution.

That would mark merely the latest twist in has died in the House, with representatives now contending it was never needed in the first place. Its sponsor, state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, testified that a tweak to existing law was needed in order for General Assembly-initiated constitutional amendments to appear on August ballots.

Stephens declined to guess whether that amendment on August elections — or the resolution itself — would pass, but he portrayed scheduling the vote as delivering on his promise to conservatives within his divided caucus.

“I think it’s important that we have deliberated and discussed this issue for some time now here in the House, because it is an important issue, because it is our constitution,” he told reporters Tuesday. He said there remained “more than a couple” ifs headed into the day.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo, whose caucus helped lift Stephens to his surprise speakership, expressed disappointment that the 60% vote was going forward. She said citizens have been “loud and clear” that they will defeat the issue, whether it appears on an August or November ballot.

“The problem is we’re going to create confusion, we’re going to create costs that now we’re going to push off to the counties and to our boards of elections in order to conduct that — and all to cater to extremists,” she said. “I ask the members of the majority party who I know are opposed to this, are you going to cave to extremists or are you going to stand with the people of Ohio?”

Opponents planned to continue their fight ahead of the scheduled vote. A broad coalition of voting rights, faith, labor, civil rights and community groups planned a massive protest ahead of Wednesday’s vote. It’s the second in a week. Every living ex-governor of the state, and both Republican and Democratic former attorneys general, also oppose the constitutional change, as does the Ohio Libertarian Party.

Representatives are expected to fill two House vacancies before voting on the resolution Wednesday, allowing the two new members to participate in the vote.

National News

Belinda Carlisle appears at the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los Angeles o...

Associated Press

Diane Warren, Belinda Carlisle reunite after decades apart

NEW YORK (AP) — Appropriate for an album called “Kismet,” the reunion of songwriter Diane Warren and singer Belinda Carlisle happened by chance. Warren, who has penned global hits such as “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for Aerosmith and “Un-Break My Heart” for Toni Braxton, was minding her own business in Los Angeles […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The Vermont State House stands on Feb. 14, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. The Vermont Legislature ...

Associated Press

Vermont governor signs shield bills that protect providers who offer medicated abortion

Vermont’s Republican governor signed abortion and gender affirming shield bills into law Wednesday that include protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of the pill, mifepristone. The bills protect providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender affirming health care […]

9 hours ago

This image provided by Hope Edelman, shows a motherless group being led by Edelman and Claire Bidwe...

Associated Press

No mother on Mother’s Day: Daughters without moms find support in each other’s grief

When my mother died suddenly 30 years ago, I was 13. I’d spend the next 20 years attempting to understand what it means not to have a mother. And I did this basically alone. Mostly, this was because my mother’s parents, who raised me, were old-fashioned folks who lived through the Dust Bowl. They didn’t […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washing...

Associated Press

Rep. George Santos charged in web of fraud, including stealing from campaign to buy designer clothes

U.S. Rep. fabricating key parts of his life story, was arrested Wednesday on federal criminal charges ahead of an expected court appearance.

9 hours ago

FILE - The price of Amazon stock is shown on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Wednesday, Dec. 20,...

Associated Press

Amazon begins offering physical products in games, VR

On Tuesday, the company launched a new service, called “Amazon Anywhere,” that will allow customers to purchase physical products

9 hours ago

This cover image released by Portfolio Books shows “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science ...

Associated Press

Winfrey teams with Arthur C. Brooks on book about happiness

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s latest book project is one she helped write. Winfrey has teamed with the author, educator and Atlantic columnist Arthur C. Brooks on “Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier,” to be published Sept. 12 by Portfolio Books. “I started reading Arthur Brooks’ column ‘How […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Ohio House vote could send constitutional overhaul to voters