Right two lanes on I-5 near 188th Street cleared

10:27 a.m. update – All clear on northbound I-5 near 188th.

We are CLEAR now on I-5 northbound just south of S 200th St in #SeaTac. pic.twitter.com/UNEUaFDuzu — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 10, 2023

10:07 a.m. update – KIRO Newsradio’s Micki Gamez reports the incident has been clear, but traffic issues remain.

Police report that the right two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near 188th Street were blocked, causing traffic backups.

In a video posted by the Washington State Department of Transportation, a vehicle can be seen smoking on the side of the road.

Here is a visual on the disabled vehicle blocking the two right lanes on I-5 northbound just south of S 200th St in #SeaTac. Emergency crews area on scene assisting. pic.twitter.com/NqM1Gos1cu — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 10, 2023

Fire crews were on the scene working to handle the blockage.

#TrafficAlert Car fire on right shoulder of NB I-5 near 188th. Right two lanes blocked. Stay alert for Fire Department approaching. Vehicle fully engulfed. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 10, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.