LOCAL NEWS

Right two lanes on I-5 near 188th Street cleared

May 10, 2023, 9:42 AM | Updated: 10:29 am

Car fire near I-5 closes two lanes near 188th. (WSDOT)

Car fire near I-5 closes two lanes near 188th. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

BY

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

10:27 a.m. update – All clear on northbound I-5 near 188th.

 

10:07 a.m. update – KIRO Newsradio’s Micki Gamez reports the incident has been clear, but traffic issues remain.

Police report that the right two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near 188th Street were blocked, causing traffic backups.

In a video posted by the Washington State Department of Transportation, a vehicle can be seen smoking on the side of the road.

New flyover ramp to cross I-5 in Seattle this month

Fire crews were on the scene working to handle the blockage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

