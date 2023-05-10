Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

South Carolina man sues police after being shot at 47 times during mental crisis

May 10, 2023, 11:29 AM

This image provided by York County Sheriff's Office and released by attorney Justim Bamberg shows p...

This image provided by York County Sheriff's Office and released by attorney Justim Bamberg shows police dash cam video of Trevor Mullinax's encounter with York County deputies in May 2021. Mullinax is suing the sheriff's office in South Carolina saying deputies shot at him about 50 times when he was having a mental health crisis in a parked truck with a shotgun in his lap, even though he says his hands were raised. (York County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(York County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man is suing a sheriff’s office in South Carolina saying deputies shot at him nearly 50 times when he was having a mental health crisis in a parked truck with a shotgun in his lap, even though he says his hands were raised.

Trevor Mullinax survived being hit nine times in May 2021, with three wounds to the head, according to the lawsuit filed against the York County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month.

The four sheriff’s deputies started shooting only a few seconds after arriving on the scene and yelling “Hands!” several times, as seen in police dash cam video released by Mullinax’s lawyers. The barrage lasted all of five seconds, leaving the pickup windshield riddled with bullet holes.

“Those officer went out there like John Wayne cowboys. They came out there like gunslingers,” attorney Justin Bamberg said at a news conference Tuesday.

Prosecutors reviewing the case did not charge the four deputies who shot at Mullinax. The officers said they saw him reach back to the truck’s rear seat, grab the shotgun and point it at them, according to a letter from Solicitor Kevin Brackett clearing the officers.

Mullinax’s mother, Tammy Beason, said she’d been trying to comfort her son for hours after he threatened to kill himself. She was standing by the driver’s-side window when the officers opened fire.

She wasn’t wounded. But deputies handcuffed her, wailing and clearly distraught, less than a minute after the shooting. Two deputies hustled her away as she cries, “What are they going to do with my son?”

The video begins with the deputies driving up to Mullinax’s truck parked on his family’s land near Rock Hill on May 7, 2021. A family member had called 911 because Mullinax was threatening to kill himself. He said “We’re just trying to get our buddy some help,” and gave the operator the cellphone numbers for him and his mother, according to the 911 call.

The deputies never called either of them, driving to the truck after Mullinax’s grandfather told them where it was located, Bamberg said.

The 47 shots were fired in five seconds, according to the State Law Enforcement Division report on the shooting. The video shows two deputies pull a bleeding and wounded Mullinax out of the truck and handcuff him.

“You’re not a death squad. You’re supposed to try to help people, even if you’ve got to shoot them,” Bamberg said, “They handcuff this man with three bullet holes in his head and then they handcuff his mama. Treat her like a criminal. This was disgusting.”

Mullinax was the only person charged in the 2021 shooting and faces one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, a felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison. At the time of the shooting, Mullinax had a warrant for his arrest on a different charge, but his lawyers said that burglary charge was dismissed and there are no court records of it.

The York County Sheriff’s Office plans a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the case. On Tuesday, the agency issued a statement from Sheriff Kevin Tolson saying he tells his deputies the goal is to serve and then go home safely to their families.

“Mr. Mullinax chose to put these men in danger by pulling a shotgun. These deputies responded appropriately to the threat as they were trained to do. Had Mr. Mullinax made different choices that day, deputies would not have been required to use force,” Tolson said.

Mullinax’s mother said it was hours before anyone told her that her son survived the shooting. She said she can no longer trust that the police will do the right thing. She replays the shooting in her mind each time she closes her eyes and flinches every time she sees a police cruiser.

“I wonder if that’s the one who almost killed me that day. Or that’s the one who tried to kill my son that day,” Beason said.

Mullinax said he hates what his mental crisis turned into.

“But if it helps one single person in this world to not have to go through what me and my family have, I’m OK with it,” he said.

National News

Associated Press

Crews search for downed aircraft off Southern California’s San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rescue crews were searching for three people who were reported missing after a Navy contractor’s aircraft went down early Wednesday off the California coast. U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Levi Read said the aircraft, a Phoenix Learjet, was carrying three people when it plunged into the Pacific Ocean about a mile (1.6 […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

4 teens charged with murder in slaying of Chicago officers

CHICAGO (AP) — Four teenagers have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was slain last weekend as she was heading home from work, authorities said Wednesday. Nineteen-year-olds Joseph Brooks and Trevell Breeland, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old boy face charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in Saturday’s […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Senators push overhaul of classification rules after Trump, Biden cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to a series of intelligence breaches over the last year, senators on Wednesday introduced legislation that would require the National Archives to screen documents leaving the White House for classified material. Classified material is accused of leaking hundreds of Pentagon assessments in an online chatroom. Under two bills unveiled Wednesday, anytime […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4

DETROIT (AP) — A man fatally shot another customer inside a Detroit gas station and wounded two more after the clerk locked the door in a dispute over a small purchase, authorities said Wednesday. Details emerged as prosecutors charged Samuel McCray, 27, with murder and attempted murder. He was denied bond during a court appearance. […]

12 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo released by the Linn County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 21, 2...

Associated Press

Chicago man sentenced to up to 92 years in prison for shooting Iowa deputy during robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago man who was convicted of shooting and seriously wounding an Iowa sheriff’s deputy during a convenience store robbery in 2021 has been sentenced to up to 92 years in prison. Thirty-eight-year-old Stanley Donahue will have to serve at least 60 years before he is eligible for parole. He […]

12 hours ago

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks during an interview at the Office of the Attorney Ge...

Associated Press

Republican Virginia Attorney General Miyares defends staying out of abortion pill case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has defended his decision not to join most of his Republican counterparts around the country in supporting a lawsuit challenging the safety and approval of the abortion medication mifepristone. In a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Miyares said he opted not to sign onto […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

South Carolina man sues police after being shot at 47 times during mental crisis