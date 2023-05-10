Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Search for St. Louis prosecutor Gardner’s replacement begins

May 10, 2023, 2:33 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a courtroom, April 18, 2...

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a courtroom, April 18, 2023, in St. Louis during the first hearing of a lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey seeking to remove Gardner from office. Gardner announced Thursday, May 4, that she will resign effective June 1 amid calls from Republican leaders for her ouster. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, Pool, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican governor on Wednesday officially opened the application process who resigned last week amid crushing pressure from Republicans who have called her negligent.

Gov. Mike Parson said he’s looking for a “member of the St. Louis community” with “strong managerial experience,” a “commitment to the rule of law” and a record of “fair and just” application of state and local law.

“We truly want the best person for the job who can restore law and order to our great City of St. Louis,” Parson said in a statement. “The prosecutor we appoint has a real opportunity to make meaningful and lasting change that strengthens public safety.”

Parson has only weeks to name a successor to Gardner, who is the city’s first Black circuit attorney. Her last day is June 1.

Republicans have been calling for Gardner to resign politically motivated.

State Senate leaders have said she reached a breaking point when she learned that her departure likely would mean the death of pending legislation to allow a special appointed prosecutor to take over most of her duties.

Republican Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who sponsored that legislation, said he will not push for its passage this year now that Gardner is stepping down. Luetkemeyer and Senate Republican leaders have said a separate bill to restore state control of the St. Louis Police Department faces significant hurdles to becoming law in the final days of the session.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey also took legal steps to remove Gardner from office in February. A hearing on whether Gardner should be removed had been scheduled for September.

Gardner has faced intense public scrutiny for years, especially from Republican elected officials.

In 2018, she charged then-Gov. Eric Greitens with felony invasion of privacy, accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair. The charge was eventually dropped. But Greitens, a Republican who was also under investigation by Missouri lawmakers, resigned in June 2018.

The case drew scrutiny that led to the conviction of Gardner’s investigator. Gardner received a written reprimand for failing to produce documents and mistakenly maintaining that all documents had been provided to Greitens’ lawyers.

Criticism of Gardner escalated earlier this year after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson, a volleyball standout from Tennessee, was struck by a speeding car after a tournament game in downtown St. Louis. She lost both legs.

The driver, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite nearly 100 bond violations that included letting his GPS monitor die and breaking the terms of his house arrest, according to court records. Critics questioned why Riley was freed.

National News

Associated Press

New Hampshire utility has latest entrant to trade electricity with Canada

The newest proposal for a major electrical transmission line from Canada that would be able to carry power to New England from Canada, would also be able to send to Quebec renewable energy produced by future power generators off the New England coast or other sources. The proposed 211-mile, $2 billion Twin State Clean Energy […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Northwest Arkansas Pride organizers change venue after center says no drag shows in front of minors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Organizers of northwest Arkansas’ Pride weekend said Wednesday they won’t hold events at an arts center that has prohibited the group from having drag shows or drag story hours in front of minors. Northwest Arkansas Equality said it’s “pausing its partnership” with the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville after the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Minnesota advances deepfakes bill to criminalize people sharing altered sexual, political content

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — In a nearly unanimous vote, Minnesota Senate lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would criminalize people who non-consensually share deepfake sexual images of others, and people who share deepfakes to hurt a political candidate or influence an election. Deepfakes are videos and images that have been digitally created or altered […]

16 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., listens as President Joe Biden speaks before a meeti...

Associated Press

McConnell opposes Alabama Republican’s blockade of military nominees over Pentagon abortion policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he won’t support a fellow GOP senator’s blockade of military nominees, backing Democrats and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who have said that the holdup is harming national security. Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is objecting to the normally routine practice of confirming dozens of military […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas City suburb’s ban on having more than three roommates challenged in court

SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) — A Kansas City suburb’s rule prohibiting more than three unrelated roommates from living together is being challenged in court. A property management company that wants to be able to rent homes to several roommates and a homeowner who said that Shawnee’s ban made her living arrangement illegal last year because her […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors reveal link between terror defendant in Virginia and Islamic State ’empress’ from Kansas

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man arrested on terrorism charges has a husband-wife relationship with another American who was dubbed by authorities as an “ empress of ISIS ” for her work to establish an all-female battalion of the Islamic State, prosecutors said Wednesday. Mohammed Chhipa, 33, of Springfield, Virginia, was arrested last […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Search for St. Louis prosecutor Gardner’s replacement begins