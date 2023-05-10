Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Gun safety proposals take big step forward at Minnesota Legislature

May 10, 2023, 4:44 PM

Gun safety advocates rally on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, ...

Gun safety advocates rally on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in support of gun safety legislation that was scheduled for debate in the Minnesota House in Saint Paul, Mich. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn, (AP) — A pair of gun violence prevention measures long sought by Minnesota Democrats were added Wednesday to a broad public safety budget bill, significantly raising their chances of becoming law.

By unanimous voice votes, an all-Democratic House-Senate conference committee approved expanded background checks for gun transfers and a separate proposal for a “red flag law.” It would allow authorities to obtain “extreme risk protection orders” to temporarily take guns away from people deemed to be an imminent threat to others or themselves.

But the Gov. Tim Walz has pledged to sign it.

Michigan, another Midwest state where gun-owning culture runs deep, found that they are barely used in the 19 states and the District of Columbia where they exist.

While the Minnesota House had included the two proposals in its version of the bill, it has been an open question all year whether supporters could find enough votes in the Senate, where Democrats hold only a one-seat majority and left the language out of their version. The conference committee’s action Wednesday suggested that sponsors think they now have the votes.

Committee members pointed to the momentum in Texas flickered out Wednesday after Republicans stalled a bill that would raise the purchase age for AR-style rifles,

Sen. Bonnie Westlin, of Plymouth, said the shooters are frequently experiencing suicidal episodes, and there is often some kind of warning that they are in crisis.

“No one has ever said any one of these provisions will completely eliminate gun violence and gun deaths and gun injuries. No one has ever made that statement,” Westlin said. “But this is about harm reduction. It is about risk reduction. It is about acknowledging and intervening and helping people before something happens.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Ron Latz, of St. Louis Park, has fought for years to advance both proposals but was blocked in previous sessions by the former Senate Republican majority. He disputed the argument from gun rights supporters that guns aren’t the problem, it’s people.

“Neither of these bills ban firearms,” Latz said. “These bills focus on the people. Separating the firearms from the people who are resisting the law and ineligible to possess firearms and therefore shouldn’t have them — or people, because of the crisis that they’re in, (who) are an immediate threat to the safety of themselves or their family or others around them

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, which contends the proposals would be unconstitutional violations of the Second Amendment, decried how the all-Democratic conference committee rushed through the measures unanimously, with little public discussion and without taking testimony.

“By packaging it together with funding for corrections, courts, and public defenders, they are giving political cover to vulnerable senators,” the group tweeted. It specifically named Democratic Sens. Rob Kupec, of Moorhead, Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, Judy Seeberger, of Afton, and Aric Putnam, of St. Cloud, some of whom have avoided taking public positions so far.

“It remains to be seen if Senate Democrats have the votes to pass their public safety bill,” GOP Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks, said in a statement. “The self-described moderates will have to decide if they will stay true to the promises to their constituents or bend to the will of party leadership.”

National News

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gestures to players during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA b...

Associated Press

Jalen Brunson scores 38 points, Knicks beat Heat 112-103 in Game 5 to cut deficit to a game

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance, and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 112-103 on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the […]

20 hours ago

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Officials in a remote nor...

Associated Press

Amazon to receive $1 billion in tax breaks in eastern Oregon for new data centers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a remote northeastern Oregon county have voted to give tax breaks worth an estimated $1 billion to Amazon for five more data centers there. Wednesday’s unanimous vote by Port of Morrow’s five commissioners was the last step in securing the enterprise zone incentives, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Companies in the […]

20 hours ago

This photograph, provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows former Orange Count...

Associated Press

Ex-California cheerleading coach charged with molesting girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former competitive cheerleading coach has been charged with molesting girls as young as 11 years old in Southern California and he faces similar charges in Florida, prosecutors said Wednesday. Erick Joseph Kristianson, 44, of Antioch, Tennessee, was arrested last week in Fargo, North Dakota, on a warrant, the Orange […]

20 hours ago

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A...

Associated Press

Juror who listened to conservative podcaster Tim Pool joined verdict against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll tried unsuccessfully to get a man booted off the jury that found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse because he occasionally listens to the provocative podcaster Tim Pool, newly unsealed court records revealed Wednesday. The 31-year-old male juror ultimately joined eight other anonymous jurors […]

20 hours ago

FILE - John Wilson arrives at federal court with his wife Leslie, April 3, 2019, to face charges in...

Associated Press

Appeals court tosses convictions of 2 parents in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court overturned all fraud convictions Wednesday of two parents who were found guilty of paying bribes to get their kids into elite universities as part of a sprawling college admissions scandal. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed all convictions against Gamal Abdelaziz and all but one conviction […]

20 hours ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying the ChatG...

Associated Press

ChatGPT user in China detained for creating and spreading fake news, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chinese police said they recently detained a ChatGPT user for allegedly using the AI-powered chatbot to create a fake news story about a nonexistent train crash. It’s one of the first enforcement actions under a recently enacted Chinese law regulating AI-generated “deepfakes” — seemingly realistic but fabricated digital images, video or […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Gun safety proposals take big step forward at Minnesota Legislature