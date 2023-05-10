Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

As Mexicans observe Mother’s Day, parents of disappeared demand answers

May 10, 2023, 3:53 PM

Mothers with disappeared children march to demand government help in the search for their missing l...

Mothers with disappeared children march to demand government help in the search for their missing loved ones on Mother's Day in Mexico City, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last time Sonia Cruz saw her 14-year-old son, it was just a few days after Christmas. He walked out onto the street at 8 p.m. in their small town in northern Mexico going to meet his girlfriend, but he was dragged into a black truck that sped away.

Five months later, Jose Luis Martinez Cruz is among more than 112,000 names on Mexico’s list of disappeared people.

“Not knowing where your child is, it’s like this horrible hopelessness — knowing that someone took him and you can’t do anything about it,” Cruz said Wednesday. “You make yourself sick, you get up, you cry, you don’t eat. The pain never stops.”

With hope of finding her son dwindling, Cruz joined with hundreds of other parents whose children are missing to march through Mexico City demanding answers as the country observered Dia de la Madre — Mother’s Day.

As violence deepens and disappearances grow more common in Mexico, the day brings little more than anguish for mothers like Cruz.

So far this year, 4,145 people have been reported as disappeared, according to government figures. While researchers and activists say the real number is likely far larger, the figure represents a more than 20% increase from the same period last year.

It underscores the rising levels of violence in Mexico amid increasingly violent power struggles among warring drug cartels and other criminal groups.

Shortly before the march, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent out a message of “affectionate congratulations to all the mothers in our country.”

He listed teachers, journalists, grandparents, Indigenous women, laborers, businesswomen and more. But the president, who has repeatedly played down rates of violence in Mexico, did not once mention the mothers of the disappeared, who have gained a spotlight in recent years amid their calls for justice.

During the demonstration, Cruz carried a photo of her smiling son in a clean white button-down shirt. Underneath his photo a sign read: “We miss you love. Together until we find them.”

He had dreams, she said quietly. He wanted to study engineering.

Hundreds of others walked past rows of similar photos and signs. “Where are our children?,” they chanted.

“I’m not scared anymore. If (the cartels) want to do something to me, they can do it,” Cruz said. “They completely strip our fear away. Nothing matters to us anymore. The only thing that matters is finding our children.”

Compounding the bloodshed is a lack of punishment for those reponsible as the government does little to investigate such disappearances, said Janice Gallagher, a professor at Rutgers University-Newark who is writing a book about the families of Mexico’s disappeared.

Mothers like Cruz are often the ones who take authorities to task, and even take up investigating their children’s disappearances, and likely slayings.

“The cost to people who commit disappearances is basically close to zero,” Gallagher said. “These mothers know that if they don’t do anything, then the state won’t do anything. … They are the only ones moving things forward.”

Cruz said she reported her son’s disappearance to local police, even working with them to try to track his location on his phone, but she complained authorities have done little to nothing.

Raising one’s voice in Mexico can be a dangerous endeavor. Some mothers have been slain themselves while searching for their children. Others have received death threats and been forced to flee their homes.

Just last week, another mother searching for her disappeared child was killed in violence-wracked city of Celaya, in the north-central state of Guanajuato.

It was the sixth killing of a volunteer search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021, and the second such killing in Guanajuato in less than six months.

For another of the marchers, María del Carmen Volante, fear has become as present in her life as her own shadow.

Volante is among those who have vocally fought to get to the bottom of the disappearance of her 23-year-old daughter, Pamela Gallardo, who went missing after a concert in Mexico City five years ago.

“How do I feel? Hurt. Angry. Furious. Because I haven’t hugged my child in five years,” she said.

During her search for answers, Volante said, she has survived four attempts on her life and now travels with a bodyguard. She still has no clue who was behind her daughter’s death, though she said she worries that her daughter was targeted for being a woman and that she may have been sexually abused.

Volante walked in the march carrying a white rose and wearing the same shirt with her daughter’s face that she has worn every year for five years on the streets of Mexico City.

It reads: “Where is Pamela?”

Until Volante gets an answer, she’ll continue to wear it.

“I’m not going to shut up. I’m going to keep fighting. And I’m going to scream for all (our children),” she said.

Politics

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A...

Associated Press

Juror who listened to conservative podcaster Tim Pool joined verdict against Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll tried unsuccessfully to get a man booted off the jury that found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse because he occasionally listens to the provocative podcaster Tim Pool, newly unsealed court records revealed Wednesday. The 31-year-old male juror ultimately joined eight other anonymous jurors […]

20 hours ago

FILE - John Wilson arrives at federal court with his wife Leslie, April 3, 2019, to face charges in...

Associated Press

Appeals court tosses convictions of 2 parents in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court overturned all fraud convictions Wednesday of two parents who were found guilty of paying bribes to get their kids into elite universities as part of a sprawling college admissions scandal. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed all convictions against Gamal Abdelaziz and all but one conviction […]

20 hours ago

Gun safety advocates rally on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, ...

Associated Press

Gun safety proposals take big step forward at Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn, (AP) — A pair of gun violence prevention measures long sought by Minnesota Democrats were added Wednesday to a broad public safety budget bill, significantly raising their chances of becoming law. By unanimous voice votes, an all-Democratic House-Senate conference committee approved expanded background checks for gun transfers and a separate proposal for […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials: Florida sex offender charged with illegal voting

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A registered sex offender in Florida has been arrested on charges that he voted illegally in the November 2020 election. Louis Palmieri, 77, of Melbourne, was charged Tuesday with false affirmation in connection with an election and voting by an unqualified elector, both third-degree felonies, according to Brevard County jail records. […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan...

Associated Press

Mississippi ex-governor threatens to sue news site over welfare fraud comments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant gave notice Wednesday that he will sue a news organization unless it apologizes for statements he said some of its employees made about him in connection to misspending of welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. A reporter […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Northwest Arkansas Pride organizers change venue after center says no drag shows in front of minors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Organizers of northwest Arkansas’ Pride weekend said Wednesday they won’t hold events at an arts center that has prohibited the group from having drag shows or drag story hours in front of minors. Northwest Arkansas Equality said it’s “pausing its partnership” with the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville after the […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

As Mexicans observe Mother’s Day, parents of disappeared demand answers